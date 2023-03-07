Out-of-state fugitive was taken into custody in Warrick County on federal weapons charge

We're learning more details about a pursuit that ended with a man being taken into custody in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday.
The Indiana State Police had previously told us that authorities were searching for a man who had led them on a pursuit before running off into the woods just west of Lynnville on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m., and state police now tell us that he was wanted on a federal warrant for a weapons offense out of Tennessee.
ISP identified the suspect as 33-year-old Brandon Freeman of Nashville, and said that the pursuit began when Freeman was spotted on I-64. They say Freeman refused to stop, and that stop sticks were ultimately used to disable his vehicle.
According to authorities, air support and ISP SWAT was called to the scene and ISP SWAT entered the woods where Freeman had ran, finding him hiding near a log.
Freeman was arrested and booked into the Warrick County Jail. In addition to his federal warrant, he now faces charges of resisting law enforcement.