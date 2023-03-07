 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


Out-of-state fugitive was taken into custody in Warrick County on federal weapons charge

ISP SWAT finds Tennessee fugitive hiding near a log in a wooded area

ISP SWAT finds Tennessee fugitive hiding near a log in a wooded area (Indiana State Police photo)

We're learning more details about a pursuit that ended with a man being taken into custody in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday.

The Indiana State Police had previously told us that authorities were searching for a man who had led them on a pursuit before running off into the woods just west of Lynnville on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m., and state police now tell us that he was wanted on a federal warrant for a weapons offense out of Tennessee.

ISP identified the suspect as 33-year-old Brandon Freeman of Nashville, and said that the pursuit began when Freeman was spotted on I-64. They say Freeman refused to stop, and that stop sticks were ultimately used to disable his vehicle.

According to authorities, air support and ISP SWAT was called to the scene and ISP SWAT entered the woods where Freeman had ran, finding him hiding near a log.

Freeman was arrested and booked into the Warrick County Jail. In addition to his federal warrant, he now faces charges of resisting law enforcement.

Brandon Freeman, 33, Nashville, TN

Brandon Freeman, 33, Nashville, TN (Indiana State Police photo)

