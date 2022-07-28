Owensboro animal shelters seeing spike in cat intakes

Cat intakes have become a problem this summer in Daviess county, and at the Owensboro Humane Society, they’ve had to stop taking in feline intakes due to this increase.
The Owensboro Humane Society says this summer they’ve seen a huge increase in feline intakes, something they say they typically happens in the Spring.
And the Humane Society says it’s something that’s being seen all over the Owensboro area.
“I think we’re seeing that here and across the board," said Cindy Davis, manager of the Owensboro Humane Society. "We’ve got a lot of rescues and shelters in this area that are closed to intakes, and us as well, because we’ve recently gotten so many that we just can’t take anymore.”
The Daviess County Animal Shelter says they received more than 70 cats just last week.
Davis says the best way to help out with this increase in cat intakes is to schedule an adoption appointment with the humane society, and to, of course, always spay and neuter your cats.
The Owensboro Humane Society is hosting a low cost spay and neuter clinic for cats on Aug. 17 & 18 to help combat this issue.