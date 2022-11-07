Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang

A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store.
A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him.
Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing masks and hoods, run up to the locked door of the store, and begin taunting and shouting at whomever was inside.
Footage shows about half of them run off when they hear sirens, but the other half of the teen gang begins to try to violently kick the door down several times, before eventually fleeing on foot.
Police were unable to locate the boys, after they arrived.
We reached out to the store, but they were unavailable for comment.