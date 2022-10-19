Owensboro Health opens new Respiratory and Vaccine testing center

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is expanding services offered at the Springs location.
Located at The Springs Health Centre inside Building A, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) is now offering vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses.
What was previously known as the COVID-19 testing drive-thru, is now offering testing for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, RSV, flu and strep.
COVID -19 vaccines are offered by appointment only for right now, while flu shots and testing are offered on a walk-in basis or at the drive-thru.
“While testing for COVID-19 has become much more accessible over the last year, access to preventive care, like vaccines, remains limited. Our vision for the RVEC is to make prevention, testing and treatment for respiratory illnesses convenient for patients," said BC Childress, Director of Outpatient Pharmacy Services at Owensboro Health.
Officials say it is safe to get both your COVID-19 vaccine and your flu shot at the same time, as flu season is right around the corner.
You can visit their website to book an appointment at the new vaccine and testing center.