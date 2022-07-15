Part of Henderson Bypass shut down after serious crash

UPDATE: Authorities say they're searching for a suspect involved in this crash.
We're told one person was killed in the crash, and that officers are searching for a suspect on foot.
Original Story:
Emergency crews in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're currently on the scene of a serious wreck on the Henderson Bypass.
According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of the Henderson Bypass and Old Corydon Road.
HPD says the highway is shut down between Highway 50 and Highway 41A. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other details are available right now, but we are working to gather more information.
