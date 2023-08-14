Perry County Memorial Hospital ending baby deliveries and obstetrics

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — As of Jan. 1, 2024, Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCHM) will no longer be providing obstetric services and deliveries.
Hospital officials say they made the decision based on declining rates of deliveries, and the current and future healthcare needs of the community.
A statement from the hospital says that in 2022, there were 70 deliveries, and that the hospital is on pace to only have 38 deliveries in 2023.
“As a designated critical access hospital, we are limited to 25 beds. Currently, four of our beds are set aside for obstetric services, while we’re averaging less than one delivery per week,” explains Jared Stimpson, CEO, PCMH.
“By making those four beds available for other care, such as med-surg or transitional care/swing beds, we will be able to better meet our community’s need for local care and reduce transfers to other facilities. We are also working to add more surgical procedures, implement comprehensive pain management services, and reopen our ICU and cardiac rehab services," Stimpson went on to explain.
PCHM officials say that going forward, pregnant patients will still be able to receive prenatal obstetric care from local physicians who offer it.
For deliveries, women will have to go to a different hospital, but the PCMH Emergency Department will continue to handle emergency deliveries and stabilize patients before transferring them to other facilities.
“The decision to end a service is never an easy one, and I understand that ceasing deliveries may be particularly emotional,” said Stimpson. “However, when factoring in the broader needs of our community, this decision was made to help ensure that we are able to provide the care that is most needed by patients in Perry County and the surrounding area.”