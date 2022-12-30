Reward offered for Mt. Carmel property damage

Wabash County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information regarding criminal property damage at the 9500 block of Highway 15 in Mt. Carmel.
According to Wabash County Crimestoppers Facebook, the damage occurred around 8 p.m. when unknown suspects drove through a yard and struck a flagpole within it's landscaped structure, they went on to strike the fixture a second time before driving off.
Officials say that a witness observed a dark colored Dodge Ram leaving the property.
Crimestoppers posted a $300 reward for whoever can help identify who caused the damage. The estimated damage ranges from $3,000 to $4,000.
Both the Wabash County Crimestoppers and the Wabash County Sheriff's office are asking for anyone to come forward with information, tips can remain anonymous and received by either calling or messaging the Wabash County Crimestoppers Facebook, or submitting information to the Wabash County Sheriff's office.