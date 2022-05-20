Screaming Eagles punch their ticket to softball's big dance

The USI softball team rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Grand Valley State University, 3-2, punching its ticket to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship next week in Denver, Colorado.
The 10th ranked and top-seeded Screaming Eagles trailed 2-0 with two outs and no runners on base when senior third baseman Mary Bean drew a four-pitch walk. Sophomore outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick singled to the gap in left-centerfield in the next at bat and ended up at second on a throw attempt to get Bean out at third.
Freshman outfielder Kennedy Nalley followed with a bloop single that landed about an inch in front of the glove of GVSU leftfielder Kaitlin Lynch as both Bean and Bedrick scored to tie the score at 2-2.
Sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat and freshman pitcher Josie Newman, who was in the game in relief of junior hurler Allie Goodin, reached on an error in the next at bat as USI had the bases loaded for senior designated player Katie Back.
Back, who had the game-winning hit against the University of Indianapolis in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament two weeks ago, hit the first pitch she saw through the left side of the infield to score Nalley and give the Eagles the 3-2 lead.
Newman (17-3), who came on in the sixth to get the Eagles out of a jam, retired three straight batters in the bottom of the seventh to secure USI's third NCAA II Midwest Region title in program history and its first since 2018. Newman got the win after holding the Lakers without a hit for 1 2/3 innings of work.
Grand Valley State (43-8) turned a lead-off double in the third inning into a tally and a 1-0 advantage. The No. 3-seeded Lakers scored again in the bottom of the sixth inning as a lead-off single and a one-out single followed by a sacrifice fly led to a two-run cushion.
USI (49-11) was held to just two hits and saw nine straight batters retired before Bean drew the four-pitch walk in the seventh.