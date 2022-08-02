44 Blitz Henderson County Colonels Preview

"Well me and the guys been talking and we wanna go to state" says Henderson County running back/safety Jordan Wright. "We want to win it."
There's a lot of confidence from this years Henderson County squad heading into this season. Last season, following a five and one start, the Colonels finished seven and five and were bounced in the 6-A district championship game by Davies County. Coach Josh Boston and company look to make up for the lack of experience from last season.
"We had some games that were close in the third quarter last year and just didn't finish them off" says Coach Boston. "Ya know we had a young group and we battled some of that maturity."
"You know the run game was going really well for us" says Jordan Wright. "We got a really young line, now we got a little more experience so that's a lot better. But last year had a really young line so it took a while to get into the swing of things."
But with lots of experience and the return of key contributors on the offense, Henderson County looks to take it to the competition.
"We are looking to be a lot more explosive, especially with more people returning," Jordan Wright says. "But now we have multiple receivers coming back from starting and are looking to be a lot more explosive and not let the pace effect us like it did last year."
One thing to still be determined for Henderson County and their explosive offense will be who is under center taking the snaps. A battle that has yet to have a clear cut winner.
"We are still trying to figure out our quarterback situation. You know Junior Max Thompson had a great 7-on-7, and did well throwing the football," Coach Boston explains. "Sophomore Tradjon Davis is a little more agile on his feet."
"Definitely neck and neck. Love both of them, happy with either one of them but both playing their butts off right now. It's lovely" says Jordan Wright.
Quarterback isn't the only position up for grabs this season. With a defense returning nine starters, there's a lot of optimism about this unit and the impact they'll have this season. But who will lock down the middle of the field is still up for grabs.
"We are still trying to figure out our safety spot, whose gonna close the middle field for us," explains Coach Boston. "But right now we got nine guys that play well together," communicate well together and you can see the experience on the field by the way they work together as a group and mesh."
That experience with this defensive group will be relied on as they look to shore up some of those costly mistakes that hurt them last season.
"Honestly next year we gotta stop the dumb penalties and stuff like that," says offensive/defensive lineman Bryce Tapp. "You know that comes with maturity over time as well cause you know last year we had a lot of sophomores and juniors on the D-line but now we got seniors and juniors that have been more experienced playing that position. We're gonna do a lot better."
The Colonels have a long road ahead if they want to play for that elusive state championship title. But will look to rely on maturity, the little things and all that experience to hopefully get them there.
"You know the biggest thing is keep going. You know we've got so much experience, don't lose those games to immaturity like we had last year," says Coach Boston. "Make sure we finish things the right way and focus on little things each and every day."