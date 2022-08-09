44 Blitz Preview: Boonville Pioneers

"Win conference... win conference that's the first goal right there," says senior running back/linebacker Reece Wilder.
After finishing 2-and-7 last season, it was Boonville's first season since 2014 where they finished with a losing record. The Pioneers opened up with five straight losses before securing both of their wins in back to back weeks, and then were bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
"I think number one, we were pretty young on both sides of the ball and had some untimely turnovers in some close games," said Head Coach Darin Ward. "I think we lost four games by maybe less than four or five points. That'll be the big challenge for us this year to see if our guys matured enough to overcome those deficits in those games."
Fortunately, for Coach Ward and company, they are returning 16 starters adding lots of maturity and experience to the squad.
"It's the biggest part of the whole team I would say honestly," says Wilder. "I mean to have, close to twenty something, so to have that many people returning knowing most of them are returning starters, we got depth, a lot of returning players, veterans... it's going to be big."
Half of those returning starters come on the offensive side of the ball. The Pioneers spread offense averaged just under 300 yards last season. With the return of quarterback Clay Conner, the offense looks to build on last seasons success.
"I think number one it starts with our quarterback Clay Conner. He's an elusive guy that brings a lot of big play capabilities," says Coach Ward. "Reece Wilder, another highly powerful, explosive guy. Marquis Ballard returns as well, Cooper Aigner returns, Ethan Parker is back at tight end, so we think we have some big play capabilities and stuff on that side of the ball."
With lots of his experienced weapons returning, it'll give Clay Conner the comfort to command the offense as they look to be explosive.
"It helps take the pressure off me a lot and I know I can rely on other dudes to get yards, score touchdowns," says Senior Quarterback Clay Conner. "It's not like third down I have to get this, I know I can give it to somebody else and they'll get five yards and we're still rolling."
With the other half of returning starters coming back to the defensive unit, they look to put last season behind them. They allowed an average of 400 yards a game last season. With experience now, Coach Ward wants the team to get back to the basics in hopes of not allowing what happened last season to happen again.
"We have experience back, we were really young last year on defense," comments Coach Ward. "We'd like to think a year of maturity, a year of gaining strength, just confidence. I know what we do everyday is tackle. We focus on tackling everyday with drills."
To rebound from last year and get back to an over .500 record, Boonville will focus on staying discipline in hopes that'll lead them to success next season.
"More discipline and focus. I think our setbacks last year from an offensive standpoint was a lack of focus in critical situation," says Coach Ward. "Whether it was turning the ball over or untimely penalty or something like that, and from a defensive standpoint that discipline aspect as well."