44Blitz Game of the Week preview: Reitz at North

It's been a strong start to the season for the Reitz football team, as the Panthers sit alone atop the SIAC standings, while breaking in a new sophomore signal caller. Tomorrow they'll get a true litmus test against a tough North squad.
"We haven't overthrown or overran," says Reitz sophomore quarterback Ben Davies. "We just do what we need to do on every single play."
Striking a perfect balance has been the key to the Reitz Panthers perfect start to the season. At 3-and-0, head coach Cory Brunson's squad is off to it's best start in six seasons, and is the lone unbeaten team in the ultra competitive SIAC. Last week, they pasted the reigning champs from Jasper 41-14.
"We corrected a lot of mistakes from the week before," says Brunson. "Versus Vincennes, we had a lot of penalties and a lot of silly stuff. That we can control. We stressed that a lot all last week. We've got to correct those mistakes or it doesn't matter who you play, it's going to be a close game if you don't do those things. We did a much better job of correcting those things, and our play showed on Friday night."
Learning while winning is the hallmark of a good team, and the Panthers have demonstrated a capacity for that thus far in 20-22. And nowhere is that more true than on offense, where after a protracted quarterback derby, that ran into the season, sophomore Ben Davies has taken the reins. And has tossed 8 touchdowns in two starts under center.
"I'm not as nervous, because I know that I know what I'm doing and I trust everyone around me," says Davies. "So, it's a lot easier."
"Offense is new to him," says Brunson. "He's starting to pick it up. Now that he's in the role, he's getting all the reps and he's definitely starting to see the offense is clicking. He's not thinking now, he's just playing football, offensively."
Of course a quarterback is nothing without a corps of receivers, and with the likes of Hayden Summers, Xavier Thomas and Roland Vera Junior, Davies has settled in with easy confidence. However, it remains a work in progress.
"We've been working on it a lot on it in practice, just with timing and chemistry," says Davies. "We've come a long way since the start of the season."
"I'm pleased with their effort," says Brunson. "Again there are still some things we've got to get better. But I think, me coaching wise, it's one of the best groups I've been a part of."
Making the maturation process even easier is an offensive line that is tighter than Fort Knox, allowing just one sack in three games, combined with a running attack paced by the Panthers' mighty mite, 5-foot-7 Jonas Burnett, who's rushed for 379 yards and 6 touchdowns.
"We mix it up," says Brunson. "We've got Jonas and Troy Davis and we're fortunate to have some receivers who get a lot of touches. It's hard to key on one guy. We've got other options. That's very helpful. Makes my job how to call plays a little easier."
While the offense continues to improve, the defense has been stout all season, snaring 8 turnovers so far. Last week, against the perennially baffling Jasper option game, the Panthers "D" swallowed up the Wildcats whole.
"A lot of guys back defensively, so it wasn't like it was their first time seeing it," says Brunson. "We did some things this summer, more so than in years before, on stress to cover it, because you don't see it a lot. We tried to set up a scrimmage here or there with a team that kind of runs that type of offense, just to get us used to it, because, scout-wise, you can't simulate how well they do it."
Now comes a similar challenge. The 2-and-1 North Huskies, with their sensational 500 yard rusher, Angelo St. Louis and one of the top defenses in the conference.
"He's playing well," says Brunson. "They have some big guys up front. They're a team, that after the first three games is a heavy run team so for back-to-back weeks with Jasper heavy run and North heavy run. Those big guys up front, hopefully our speed can get around them and slow St. Louis down because he's obviously had a good first few weeks."