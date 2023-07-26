44BLITZ Preview: Apollo Eagles

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

44BLITZ Preview: Apollo Eagles

  • Updated
  • 0
APOLLO PREACTICE
Joe Downs

44BLITZ Preview - Apollo Eagles

There were high expectations for Apollo Eagles football coming into last season. However a myriad of setbacks doomed head coach John Edge's flock to a disappointing finish. But, there's reason for optimism coming into Apollo's 2023 campaign.

"We hope to make a comeback this year and prove everybody wrong," Apollo Eagles wide receiver/linebacker Eli Masterson

The Eagles are coming off of a 2 and 9 season last year after only taking home a win against Meade County and Marshall County.

"We had some problems, I would say issues, to get resolved, and some things to fix," says Apollo head coach John Edge.

"We got a new system in, new coaches, new faces on the team, so we are looking to make a comeback this year," says Masterson.

The focus has been set for the Eagles as new players are stepping up to the challenge to turn this program in a different direction.

"We made off-season changes you know not just mentally, but physically as well and we just have to continue to get better," says Edge.

"From last year to this ear everyone's mentality has changed and the attitude toward the team has changed completely," says Board.

The quarterback position is yet to be filled as Remy Davis, J.T. Edge, Cam Johnson and Luke Gorman, who transferred here from Owensboro Catholic,  are all competing for the top spot to represent the Eagles.

Head coach john edge

"You've got to look at things of that nature," says Edge. "Look everyday is a competition. And they're getting better and better.. And you know the best person is gonna play period."

As for a wide receiver on the gridiron, number 14 Eli Masterson has continued to show his dominance on the field. Especially. against Meade County after receiving for 124 yards in an overtime game.

Head coach john edge

"Who's getting better everyday is Eli Masterson," says Edge. "He's got a couple of division one offers."

Masterson has dialed in on being a leader as his senior year is right around the corner..

"Being a physical leader, just pushing everyone in the weight room and everyone on the field," says Edge. "Pushing in conditioning and being the first one up. Pushing everyone as hard as I can."

Next up, Niles Board continues to be in control, breaking through blocks, as the junior running back returns for the Eagles with a new mindset.

"Trying to keep the attitude right," says Board. "Trying to keep everyone working together and working hard."

"Niles Board is our running back as of right now and he's being a really good leader for us in this off-season." says Edge.

The Eagles are picking up momentum as they have many veterans returning to their defense.

"This is probably is the most experienced side," says Edge. "We played a lot of younger guys last year.. I would say our linebackers are our strongest point on our d-line."

The experience Apollo has on the defensive side will certainly be an advantage for the team. Tavious Walker, Jamison Brown and Malik Farmer are all bringing their size to the linebacker position on the field.

"Our main focus is obviously getting better everyday and I know that sounds cliche, but getting better both mentally and physically," says Edge.

As the Eagles continue to prepare for their first game of the season against Owensboro Catholic on August 18th. The team only has one motive on their mind.

"Winning," says Masterson. "We're going to have a winning season and prove everybody wrong. Yeah we're going to do good."

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Tags

Recommended for you