44BLITZ Preview: Apollo Eagles

There were high expectations for Apollo Eagles football coming into last season. However a myriad of setbacks doomed head coach John Edge's flock to a disappointing finish. But, there's reason for optimism coming into Apollo's 2023 campaign.
"We hope to make a comeback this year and prove everybody wrong," Apollo Eagles wide receiver/linebacker Eli Masterson
The Eagles are coming off of a 2 and 9 season last year after only taking home a win against Meade County and Marshall County.
"We had some problems, I would say issues, to get resolved, and some things to fix," says Apollo head coach John Edge.
"We got a new system in, new coaches, new faces on the team, so we are looking to make a comeback this year," says Masterson.
The focus has been set for the Eagles as new players are stepping up to the challenge to turn this program in a different direction.
"We made off-season changes you know not just mentally, but physically as well and we just have to continue to get better," says Edge.
"From last year to this ear everyone's mentality has changed and the attitude toward the team has changed completely," says Board.
The quarterback position is yet to be filled as Remy Davis, J.T. Edge, Cam Johnson and Luke Gorman, who transferred here from Owensboro Catholic, are all competing for the top spot to represent the Eagles.
"You've got to look at things of that nature," says Edge. "Look everyday is a competition. And they're getting better and better.. And you know the best person is gonna play period."
As for a wide receiver on the gridiron, number 14 Eli Masterson has continued to show his dominance on the field. Especially. against Meade County after receiving for 124 yards in an overtime game.
"Who's getting better everyday is Eli Masterson," says Edge. "He's got a couple of division one offers."
Masterson has dialed in on being a leader as his senior year is right around the corner..
"Being a physical leader, just pushing everyone in the weight room and everyone on the field," says Edge. "Pushing in conditioning and being the first one up. Pushing everyone as hard as I can."
Next up, Niles Board continues to be in control, breaking through blocks, as the junior running back returns for the Eagles with a new mindset.
"Trying to keep the attitude right," says Board. "Trying to keep everyone working together and working hard."
"Niles Board is our running back as of right now and he's being a really good leader for us in this off-season." says Edge.
The Eagles are picking up momentum as they have many veterans returning to their defense.
"This is probably is the most experienced side," says Edge. "We played a lot of younger guys last year.. I would say our linebackers are our strongest point on our d-line."
The experience Apollo has on the defensive side will certainly be an advantage for the team. Tavious Walker, Jamison Brown and Malik Farmer are all bringing their size to the linebacker position on the field.
"Our main focus is obviously getting better everyday and I know that sounds cliche, but getting better both mentally and physically," says Edge.
As the Eagles continue to prepare for their first game of the season against Owensboro Catholic on August 18th. The team only has one motive on their mind.
"Winning," says Masterson. "We're going to have a winning season and prove everybody wrong. Yeah we're going to do good."