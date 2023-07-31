44BLITZ Preview: Central Bears

The fall has been far and fast for the once-proud Central Bears football team. Now with the return of a former standout player and assistant, the return of the once and future kings could be right around the corner.
"I know it's an uphill battle, but that's a part of it," says Central Bears first year head coach Brandon Artis-Helm.
It seems only a few years ago, this once proud Central footbal program was the envy of the area, making it all the way to the state title game in 2018, falling to Bishop Dwenger in overtime. the following two seasons would see the Bears challenge and win the SIAC crown. However, since 2021, the team has fallen on hard times, going a combined 2-18, lowlighted by last year's winless campaign. Now, Central turns to alumnus and former offensive coordinator Brandon Artis-Helm to restore the roar.
"Mainly, the biggest challenge is just the community aspect. Everybody kind of buying into what's going on after coming off two years of not being as successful. The biggest challenge is getting everybody excited again. I think that's the biggest challenge coming in."
The new bench boss' is beginning to see the fruits of his labor, in the sheer number of players coming out for the team this summer.
"Our numbers vary, actually," says Artis-Helm. "We have a bunch of guys who play baseball and do multiple things, which we like. We still haven't seen exactly what our numbers are going to look like. Probably between 60 and 65 kids, which is ok for a 4-A program."
When it comes to the product on the field Artis-Helm, who served as North's offensive coordinator the past four seasons, youth will be served, especially on offense, and under center.
"The good thing is that we have a quarterback that played some varsity towards the end of the season that was a freshman last year in Matthew Ferguson," says Artis-Helm. And we also have Nathanial Cano, who played on the team last year. He's a junior. He can play some quarterback. And we have a really good freshman coming in that can play some quarterback as well. We're ok at the quarterback spot. We've got some different options we can explore."
Youth will also come into play as far as the targets the signal callers will be throwing to.
"We're young," says Artis-Helm. "We've got a bunch of sophomores. We have a senior who's going to be doing some running for us, that didn't run last year. We've got a new baseball player, J.J. Clark, that's just coming out for us."
The running back position is where the experience is on offense, as senior Javan Jackson is back, but after that it's mostly sophomores and newcomers to the program, running behind a forward wall will also be learning on the job, with only 6-foot-1 280 pound senior Darrion Stewart returning.
"O-line's young," says Artis-Helm. "We have one guy returning in Stewart. He's pretty good and we have some young guys. That's the good part. We're young and I'm a new coach, so what you did last year don't matter anyway. So, it's easy impress me."
On the other side of the ball is a much more seasoned crew, especially with the front seven,as Stewart is re-joined on the defensive line by 6-foot-2 275 pound senior Luke Johnson, which should make for improvement in stopping the run.
"At D-line, we've got some experience in Big Luke, who played last year," says Artis-Helm. "Stewart, who plays offense and defense. We've got a couple linebackers with experience. We had a freshman in (Elijah)Pendleton, who played last year, he's coming back with some experience at corner. For the most part, the back end is pretty brand new. It's a different team, different guys. We're excited."
So a new coach and his young squad will look to grow together, throught the rigors of the always tough SIAC schedule. The wins will likely not be quick in coming, however Artis-Helm's measuring stick is more sophisticated than that.
"It's not really with wins and losses, it's more or less about "did we compete?"." says Artis-Helm. "Do fans stay in the stands? Someone hit you in your mouth, so they say, do you hit them back, or do you strike first? Are you disciplined? Are you doing the things that matter? For me. that's what success looks like. I know it's an uphill battle going from 0-10 or 2-8. Thjat's what we want. Nothing comes easy."