 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final high school football scores for week two of 44Blitz

  • Updated
  • 0
44Blitz graphic

Here are the final scores for week two of 44Blitz.

Final high school football scores for week two of 44Blitz

Final high school football scores for week two of 44Blitz

To see more highlights from Friday night's games, click here.

Recommended for you