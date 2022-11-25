 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility's dropping to one
quarter of a mile or less.

* WHERE...Across portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Starting this evening by 9 to 10 pm and lasting through
early morning Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Expect rapid changes to visibilities and areas of
low visibility that will make travel difficult.

Travelers on Interstates 24, 55, 57, 64, 69 and 169 in the quad-
state region should be prepared for reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10

  • Updated
  • 0

Mater Dei avenges last year's loss, beats Andrean 20-10 for 2-A State Title.

Evansville's own Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title in Indianapolis on Friday.

The Wildcats faced off against the Andrean Fighting 59ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, taking home the win with a final score of 20 to 10.

This was a rematch from last year’s state championship game in Class 2A where Andrean defeated Mater Dei.

Friday's win secured Mater Dei's second Class 2A title, with their first Class 2A win against the Fort Wayne Bishop Luers back in 2000.

Mater Dei finishes the season with 12 wins and three losses.

44 Sports Director Joe Downs has the story from Lucas Oil Stadium.

