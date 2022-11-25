Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10

Evansville's own Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title in Indianapolis on Friday.
The Wildcats faced off against the Andrean Fighting 59ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, taking home the win with a final score of 20 to 10.
This was a rematch from last year’s state championship game in Class 2A where Andrean defeated Mater Dei.
Friday's win secured Mater Dei's second Class 2A title, with their first Class 2A win against the Fort Wayne Bishop Luers back in 2000.
Mater Dei finishes the season with 12 wins and three losses.
44 Sports Director Joe Downs has the story from Lucas Oil Stadium.