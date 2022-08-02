44Blitz Owensboro Red Devils Preview

"It was crazy, but it was fun at the same time," says Owensboro senior quarterback Kasey Boone.
Indeed it was for the Owensboro Red Devils. After dropping their opener to Louisville St. X, they reeled off back to back wins before their superstar quarterback Gavin Wimsatt jetted for the college ranks at Rutgers. Still they managed to stay on the winning path with back-up Kasey Boone winning 10 straight before falling in the 5-A State Semifinals against Frederick Douglass.
"I think it speaks to, hopefully, the culture of the team," says Owensboro head coach Jayson Fallin. "The attitude that the guys had, that this is a team sport, the ultimate team sports. We were certainly happy for Gavin, but the practical side of that is that he had to move on and continue to play football games and win football games and we did that. Just really proud how guys handled that and I think it really emphasized something that we try to build into the team as coaches. We want everybody to be prepared to contribute when their number is called."
"Just the willingness to everybody to buy in to one goal," says Boone. "I really think that helped us to make a deep run in the playoffs last year."
It's a testament to head coach Jay Fallin's entire program that there was no drop-off with Boone under center, as the Red Devils point-a-minute offense continued to roll.
"You're always just one play away from having your number called and being in the game", says Fallin, "and you have to do everything you can in practice to stay as prepared as you can. That sometimes is a hard thing to do, because you're not going to get as many reps and it's hard to simulate game speed in practice. So it just speaks to the preparation and how he carries himself and how he prepared himself to go on short notice. And it also speaks to the team that they rallied around him and contributed to our success."
"We made sure he was focused," says Owensboro senior offensive tackle/defensive end Sahvon Hines. "Built his confidence up. Made sure he was ready."
"I just think the support I had from coaches, players, the community just made it flawless," says Boone.
A more experienced and savvy Boone returns for his senior, as does his talented receiving corps.
"We return most of our top receivers from last year. Ethan Pendleton, Khalil Rogers and Jeremiah Goodwin were three of our top receivers last year," says Fallin. "Gus Cecil started almost every game. So, all four of our recievers heading into this year have a lot of varsity experience."
"All seniors," says Boone. "They're all very talented in their own right. It's exciting to play with a group like that."
Also back is a complimentary running game, led by Kenyatta Carbon. However, it all starts with an experienced front wall.
"Basically the whole offensive line," says Fallin. "We graduated a couple of seniors. But we've got a lot of experience, especially on the offensive side of the ball."
"Those guys just allow you to play calm, play free," says Boone. "Doesn't really put any added pressure. Just makes your job a lot easier."
The defensive side of the ball held up it's end of the bargain as well in 2021 and was arguably the most improved part of the squad. And while they've lost a few parts, the Red Devils believe that have the replacements to keep improving.
"There are a couple of positions on the defensive side of the ball where we're not as experienced," says Boone. "Inside linebacker and corner being the two that stand out, but the guys who are going to fill those we have the utmost faith and confidence in, and that's what this time of year is for is preparing those guys to fill those voids that were left by graduation."
"We've got a couple young guys," says Hines. "I think we're going to be doing good because we're pushing them to the limits.So we should be better than we was."
"They're fast, really fast," says Boone. "Got a lot of team speed on defense. They fly around to the ball. It's a fun group to go up against because you know you're going to get better every day."
Now with all this talent and experience, many have the Red Devils slated for a return to the state title game. However, these guys aren't charting a course to Lexington yet.
"Excitement, but we've got to temper the expectations down because we know it's a long season and we've got a lot of work to do," says Boone.
"We try to emphasize to ourselves as coaches and players is that this program has existed for over a hundred years. It was here long before us. It's going to be long after us. And every day we have here we want to be grateful for and we want to be the best version of ourselves that we can possibly be," says Fallin.