44BLITZ PREVIEW - Apollo Eagles

The longest yard. It's not just a movie. It's what short-circuited the Apollo football team's 2021 playoff run. And it's what's motivating the Eagles in 2022.
"Kids expectations just kept getting higher and higher," says Apollo head coach John Edge. "And that's what you have to do in order for your program to build and get stronger and bigger."
In the three years since the coming of veteran head coach John Edge, the Apollo football team has steadily improved. Last year. the Eagles appeared set to soar, winning five in a row and six out of their first eight, before a late season 3-game tailspin ended their run, low-lighted by a heart braking loss to Henderson County in the 6-A playoff opener.
"We came out, had a great several ball games," says Edge. "COVID hit us a little bit. We had a really great run in our district. Stalled there in the playoffs against a very good Henderson team."
"We were a young team and we pulled it together last year," says Apollo senior quarterback Christian Combs. "I feel like now that we've grown, everybody's gotten older, I feel like we're going to do really good this year."
"I thought we had a good year," says Apollo senior linebacker Morgan Eans. "It got cut short because of that first round loss we shouldn't have lost. Every day, I think about losing to them. Makes me want to work harder and push our team harder to win. But I thought it was overall good, because people expected us not to be as good as we were and we proved them wrong."
Expectations are even higher in 2022, led by a bumper crop of seniors who have grown up under Edge. Front and center is running and gunning quarterback Christian Combs, who has been a starter since setting foot on campus.
"It really has flown by," says Combs. "But a lot of hard work has gone into it and a lot of long days. Since my freshman year to now, it feels like it's been night and day of what my abilities are now. I feel like I've developed so much under Coach Edge than I have with anybody else."
"Christian Combs has done a great job for us," says Edge. "He's had some good 7-on-7 tournaments, and he had a good spring and he did really well at some camps. But I think the biggest thing with him is that he's gotten his body in shape to take on a load, if he has to take a hit and run the football, than he can. Always been fast. He runs a 4.5 40. He has a little football smarts too. You've got to be smart to run the offense."
However, a quarterback is nothing without his weapons, both in the air and on the ground. And Combs has a young, but quickly maturing receiving corps, as well as complimentary running attack.
"We've got a lot of kids around him at receiver," says Edge. "Noah Rhinerson, Eli Masterson and Carter Contrato, Zee Tutt, Bryson Velotta."
"There's a lot of guys that haven't football that much," says Combs. "Come out here, everyday and completely amaze me, from last year to this year."
"Dante Dixon's our running back and he's a load to bring down as well," says Edge.
"Hard-nosed, downhill running, that's what he brings," says Combs. "It's great to know you've got weapons all over the place."
Then there is the offensive line. The Eagles bring back three starters to form a formidable foundation.
"It's a blessing, it really is playing behind the big guys up front," says Combs. "They protect me every play."
On the other side of the ball is a tight-knit defense, who's hallmark is speed.
"Our strength is our pass rush and being able to get to the ball," says Eans. "Being together a whole lot, just knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses. Every person's pretty quick. We don't really have a slow guy on our team."
Sprinkled with youth and seasoned with spice, Apollo comes into this breakout season with one thing in mind.
"The slogan is "to finish"," says Edge. "We didn't finish that Henderson County playoff game. We had one more yard to get to get a first down. We're not going to fall another yard short anymore."