44BLITZ PREVIEW - Jasper Wildcats

The first 44Blitz "Game of the Week" last night turned out to be a "coming out party" of sorts for Jasper, as the defending SIAC champs demonstrated they remain an elite squad.
"Jasper always competes, through adversity and everything," says Jasper senior wide receiver/defensive back Charlie Kabrick.
"We're not returning a lot of starters," says senior Jasper senior quarterback/defensive back. "We're not as big as other teams, but we can compete in every game, work hard, we've got a chance to win."
"We're going to come back," says Jasper offensive lineman/defensive lineman Jaxson Bower. "We're going to be better than we were last year."
And that certainly appeared to be the case on this first Friday night of the season, as the defending SIAC champs romped over a very good Memorial squad 34-10. However, last season's undefeated SIAC championship season began with a similar performance, only to end in defeat in the sectional opener to Northview.
"It was all the way back in the 60's, the last time Jasper High School went undefeated in the SIAC," says Jasper head coach Lewis. "We probably peaked when we played Castle. We probably played about as well as we could have played that night. Did not play that well afterwards. We need to be building to the sectionals, obviously, because we want it be playing our best football come sectional time."
"Especially when everyone's expectation you to win," says Kabrick. "We moved by it and we know what it's going to take to get through to the next round."
Veteran experience is in short supply on Head coach Tony Lewis's squad, having lost 15 seniors to graduation. However, a new senior class has quickly stepped in to fill the void, beginning with running and gunning quarterback Grant Young.
"Grant came in and played the last six games of last year, got a lot of invaluable experience," says Lewis. "Grant's an extremely smart kid. Gets us into plays, can get us out of plays. We can't always see exactly what's going on on the field. So, we do give our quarterback to check out of certain plays that he doesn't like and check into something, maybe on the other side or a completely different play."
"Definitely gives me a lot more confidence and a lot more on more shoulders, knowing that I'm supposed to be a leader for this team," says Young. "A lot of how the offense is going to go is based on what I'm able to do."
And Young has plenty of weapons to turn to. Carter Holsworth and Bralen Bair led an attack last night that chewed up a tough Tiger defense for better than 300 yards. A big reason for that is their unique option offense.
"The defense is never right, because we run a play where the quarterback can hand it off, some guy comes in, he pulls it," says Bower. "Then, he has a pitch guy, and he pitches it to him. So, the defense can never really have a set plan to be right against our offense."
Speaking of defenses, the Wildcats demonstrated that despite all the losses to graduation in the off-season, they can still shutdown a high octane attack like Memorial's.
"We're running a 3-3-5 defense, which allows us to hopefully be aggressive," says Lewis. "We blitz a lot. We bring guys from different angles. We've got some inexperience. But we probably got more depth in the defensive line than we've probably ever had."
"Our coaches have really been harping on us to focus on our speed a lot this off-season", says Young, "knowing that we're not going to be as big as some other teams, but if we're able to be faster than them, get by them with that, it's to our advantage."
"I see a bunch of guys that can run around, have fun, get to the ball quick, use our speed," says Kabrick. "And I think that's going to win us a lot of games this year."