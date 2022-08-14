44BLITZ PREVIEW - Mater Dei Wildcats

The Mater Dei Wildcats added more hardware to their already bulging trophy case, and they appear set to build an addition onto it in 2022.
"When we caught fire, about midseason, we didn't look back," says Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel. "They just got better and better and better."
After an uneven start to the 2021 campaign, not many had Mater Dei pegged as a state finalist. However, after a shaky 3-and-2 start, head coach Mike Goebel's squad ignited, not tasting defeat again until reaching Lucas Oil Stadium. And while a 21-9 loss to Andrean capped the season, it hardly defined it.
"You could just sense or feel every day, when you walked on the practice field that they had great confidence and they believed in themselves," says Goebel. "We regret the last game. We were in that game. We'd like to do a few things differently, but you get one chance."
"We just worked together as a team," says Mater Dei senior running back Joey Pierre. "Towards the end of the season we started gelling and mixing. That's when everything started working."
"Seniors had a ton of leadership last year," says Mater Dei senior quarterback Mason Wunderlich. "And that's what kept us going last year, and kept us on that hot streak. We started getting wins. Every day they came out and pushed every younger guy and pushed each other too. And that's what made us so successful. Now this year, our seniors are hoping to keep that leader ship going and hope to have a huge season this year."
One of the big keys to Mater Dei's championship run was the rapid development of quarterback Mason Wunderlich, as his confidence in the pocket grew by leaps and bounds as the games got bigger.
"Early in the season, he threw sometimes not the wisest choices as far as passes go, but he got better and better," says Goebel. "He began to read defenses. He was able to come through with big plays for us time and again. So goes Mason, so goes our team."
"The big thing is coaching," says Wunderlich. "Every week they're out here helping me get better, and also my teammates are pushing me to get better and get in the weight room and watch film and study everything."
"Mason's been awesome," says Pierre. "He's been working hard. He has all the talent he needs. He just has to put it together and keep working hard in practice."
Wunderlich's security blankets, Eli McDurmon and Bryce Humphrey have graduated. However, the senior signal caller has a ton of targets to throw to.
"I got a lot of guys, a lot of seniors, who were juniors last year that learned from Eli and Bryce," says Wunderlich. "This year, they're using those tools and hopefully we can get out here and off to a hot start."
"Ethan Stoles is back and he had about 500 yards last year," says Goebel. "We've got Isaac Goebel, Luke McDurmon, Drew Martin, Ben Taylor. So, they've all got some experience. Hopefully they'll grow up real quickly, because the game's a lot quicker and a lot tougher at this level. They're growing and they're hungry."
As far as the ground game goes, the Wildcat offensive line took a hit from graduation, but as always, Goebel has replacement parts, ready to step in and block for all-state running back Joey Pierre.
"I can't do anything I do without my offensive line, which was amazing last year," says Pierre. "We have some great guys stepping up right now. We've just got to keep working together and we'll start seeing those numbers."
With the loss of the likes of defensive linemen Nick Boots and James Ralph, the Wildcat defense will be in transition. However, the hallmark of any Mater Defense is to reload, not rebuild.
"It starts with Mitch Adler, the returning linebacker," says Goebel. "He was definitely noticeable a year ago. We've got a good defensive player in Clay Martin at defensive end. Cooper Darr, who had played quite a bit. And defensive backfield, Joey Pierre and company. They've got some experience, but we've also got quite a bit of youth."