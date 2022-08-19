44BLITZ PREVIEW - Memorial Tigers

The Memorial Tigers have a lost a few big pieces from their 2021 semi-state finalist team, however head coach John Hurley's squad is expected to stay competitive at the top of the SIAC.
"I'm a strong believer in competition at positions," Memorial head coach John Hurley. "As many positions as we can create that competition, we're going to try."
And Hurley's philosophy has made the Memorial football team a regular to travel far on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium. Last season, the Tigers rode a 7-2 regular into the postseason, where they reeled off four straight wins, before falling to eventual state champ, Mount Vernon-Fortville.
"Our seniors really matured through the course of the year and grew in their leadership roles," says Hurley. "It showed up really as the year went on, especially late in the year. Guys really stepped up, continued to improve as the year went on."
"Not a whole lot of teams can say that they won a regional championship," says Memorial senior quarterback Caleb Ellspermann. "We had a lot of bright spots, but there are some things we would like to have back. We have high expectations. That comes with a great coaching staff."
Memorial's championship run mirrored the rise of quarterback Caleb Ellspermann. The efficiently mobile signal caller passed for more than 18-hundred yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. Hurley are looking for even more from him in his senior year.
"He really locked in after the third game last year," says Hurley. "I thought he did a great job protecting the ball. There's probably a few key time we could have done a little bit better job with that."
"I've gotten better physically," says Hurley. "The confidence of me and the seniors, we've kind of really bonded through our chemistry. There's no doubt about it that we have a lot of holes to fill, we lost a lot of seniors, but we're seeing progress in a lot of our team."
One of those seniors lost was wide receiver Dominic Norman, a big target for Ellspermann. However, Elspermann's biggest weapon, Leo Collins is back and better than ever.
"Leo Collins is coming back and and we're looking for a lot out of Leo," says Hurley. "Leo's really worked on his body in the off season. I mean he's big as a house. He's a guy who really takes pride in the effort he put in in the off-season."
"He's a God-gifted athlete," says Ellspermann. "He puts a lot of work in, there's no doubt about it. He's here a lot, by himself, working. But he's a great leader for the young guys. Hugh Pearce, definitely adds some versatility and burst to our offense. He's the fastest kid we've got in our program. Having him to throw to is nothing but fun."
The major vacancy on offense is in the backfield, where Ray Brodie and Xavier Tyler combined for 2-thousand yards, 23 touchdowns and a myriad of headaches in the SIAC last season. Now Brodie's at Indiana University for track and Tyler's at Wabash. And Hurley's looking for replacements.
"Ray and Xavier were special last year and we were fortunate to have those guys," says Hurley. "We've got our hands full trying to fill in. We've got a committee right now. We're trying to see who comes out."
"We're going to miss those two guys, but there's been a lot of progress at that spot," says Ellspermann. "Our running backs have learned quickly. They've really stepped it up. I feel very confident having them in the backfield at me side going into the season."
While experience is lacking in the ground game, the ground crew up front is well seasoned.
"Drew Weinzapfel will be a 4-year starter, and he's at left guard," says Hurley. "Jack Cassidy's a 3-year starter, and he's our left tackle. De'Marviyon Vaighn, stepping in at center. He's done a great job this summer. Aiden Waller is kind of fitting in their with Ed Hartig, Louis Seward and Parker Mattingly. That should help with the running game."
Experience was the hallmark of the Tiger defense last year with 10 returners. This season, Hurley has only three starters back.
"We probably have more experience at linebacker than we do on the line or in the secondary," says Hurley. "Kelton Farmer is up front Kerrick Johnson at linebacker, and Jackson Draper in the secondary. Beyond that, we've got some guys to fill in."