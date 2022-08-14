44BLITZ PREVIEW - North Huskies

A .500 season is considered a success by some programs, but, after three seasons at 5-5, the North Huskies are frustrated at breaking even.
"We're close, but we're not there yet," says North head coach Joey Paridaen.
After three straight seasons of breaking even in the win/loss column, the North Huskies are looking to break out. Last year seemed like the time had arrived with senior quarterback Ethan Brawdy and veteran running back T.J. Hankins leading the way. However, injuries and untimely mistakes short-circuited a season that was a disappointment in the eyes of Gang Green.
"It's kind of been our identity this off season is just understanding that we were close in a lot of the tough games", says Paridaen, "but we didn't make the plays we needed to in order to get those victories. 5 and 5 has kind of stung the last two years and it's been three years in a row now. So, it's about time we take a step in the next direction."
"I learned last year is that it's going to take more people to buy-in," says North senior quarterback/wide receiver Jaylonn Mitchell. "More people that want to be a practice every day. More people that want to put in effort and win games."
And one look at a Husky practice demonstrates that fifth year head coach Joey Paridaen has gotten the job done in the numbers department.
"We've been able to increase our depth," says Paridaen. "Part of that is we're just getting more kids out now. I think our roster size is up to 101. I think originally, when I took over, we were at 50's or 60's. So, we've been able to grow in numbers each and every year. So, that does a lot for us as far as depth."
"We have a lot of energy," says Mitchell. "Most guys want to be here, but we're just trying to teach these younger guys if you want something, you've got to go get it. Got to train hard, play hard. Act like you really want it. We had a lot of seniors graduated, but I think we have a lot of younger guys that maybe can learn to play their positions and take over, so they can know what it's like to be a Husky."
Offense is where most of the graduating senior departed from, beginning at quarterback, where 3-year starter Ethan Brawdy battled injury to play in eight games, keeping North competitive in the SIAC. When Brawdy couldn't go sophomore Sam McKinney stood in the breach. Now McKinney is battling senior Jaylonn Mitchell and sophomore Luke Grayson for the starting job.
"It's really just finding the guy who's going to take control of the offense," says Paridaen. "We're not looking for someone who's going to wow us with a bunch of plays. We just want someone that's going to be in control of the offense, not turn the ball over and get the ball to the weapons we have."
"It's good especially whenever there's two younger guys," says Mitchell. "There's two freshman. They really look up to Sam and I as leaders, as guys who've been here for awhile. So, we really need to teach them and point them in the right direction."
"The great thing about all three of those guys, who's ever not at quarterback is probably going to be on the field somewhere," says Paridaen.
"It really just takes effort," says Mitchell. "If Coach P needs me to play there, I'm still going to give 100 percent effort, even if it's somewhere I don't want to play. As long as it helps the team out and really buys into the team, I'll do whatever it takes."
On the ground, it will be hard to replace T.J. Hankins and 13-hundred yard, 17 touchdown performance from a year ago. However, Paridaen will attempt to do so with senior Angelo St. Louis leading a running back by committee.
"We feel like we've got a bunch of different backs that bring some different things to it," says Paridaen. "Angelo St. Louis probably has the most experience. He was T.J.'s back-up last year. But, we've also got a young kid in Jason Rucker, who came onto the scene in our special teams for us last year, and ahad a really good year in our freshman class, and we've got guys like Sean Bennett and Cameron Northington, who are also dfeensive guys who can carry the ball for us."
"The backs are really good." says Mitchell. "They have a good role model in Angelo St. Louis. He's teaching those young guys every day, how to do things right and how to do it how the coaches want it taught. So, I think they've got a really good leader up ahead of them."
"But ultimately it's up front with our guys," says Paridaen. "We've got some really good returners in Timmy Dixon and Ben Brasher and Landon Caswell. We've just got to really make sure that we pave the way for those guys and let the athletes do there jobs."
Receiver will also be by committee, with the loss of top wideouts Jewelz Hailey and Cameron Gelhausen to graduation.
"If Jaylonn's not in at quarterback, he'll be out there," says Paridaen. "He's our returning there. We've got a returning tight end in Caleb Harris. Therest of them are guys who haven't had a whole lot of experience but have the athletic ability and we just have to see who can step up. We've got Brady Marting, who's a junior. We've got Connor Moorman, who's a senior, then we've got a couple of sophomores in Grant Happe and James Mercer and we have a junior in Lucas Pettit, who's done a nice job these past few weeks. So, we've got a lot of guys, it's just who's doing the right thing at the right time."
On defense, Gang Green is older and wiser, returning nine starters from a unit that held the S-I-A-C in check much of last season.However they do have a new defensive coordinator in Zac Nero.
"We've got kids like Cale Johnson and Cainen Northington that return, Jordan Hunt," says Paridaen. "So a lot of guys that have some experience, not to mention those d-lineman that I already kind of talked about. It's just really getting used to this scheme and what we're trying to do and we just want to see guys flying around, making plays."