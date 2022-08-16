44Blitz Preview: Castle High School

"We have something to prove, we want to go deep into the playoffs, we want to win games, and win the SIC especially," says Senior Running Back Peyton Guerzini.
The Castle Knights went into last season set on repeating as class 5A sectional 15 champions. After finishing 7-and-3 including winning six of their last seven, it was looking more and more like the repeat would happen. But for Coach Doug Hurt and the Knights, the bid to repeat came to an end in the first round to eventual champions Bloomington South 16-to-14.
"I feel like unfulfilling," said Senior Linebacker John Purdy. "I think with the group we had it should of been more. I think we kind of looked ahead too much."
"There were highs and lows and obviously had some big wins and a successful season in many ways but we have a lot left to prove," says Coach Hurt. "Had a great team last year with some really good pieces and some of those pieces return but we have a lot of new faces as well."
Some of those key pieces return on the offensive side of the ball. Last season Castle's offense averaged 270 yards per game and scored 25 or more points in seven of their games. Among the key playmakers returning from last seasons squad includes a loaded wide receiver room led by wideout Wes Aigner, one of Castle's top receivers from a season ago. As well as 2-year starting Running Back Peyton Guerzini. There is certainly no shortage of weapons in Castle's offense as they look to utilize them this fall.
"I think we have a pretty diverse receiving core, I think we got no shortage of weapons. I think for us to be successful is to find ways to get them the ball, get the ball in space and let them use their ability," says Coach Hurt. Obviously you have Peyton in the mix to have a strong running game and some balance in the offense and I think it's a recipe for success for the Knights."
But with all the weapons in this offense the question still remains, who will be under center taking the snaps? Castle lost Quarterback Cam Tally but have Braydon Bishop and Caden Gordon battling it out to replace him. And with the season kicking off shortly, the battle is neck and neck down the stretch.
"Both guys have performed well throughout the summer, working to get better each and every day," says Hurt. "Obviously the offense is going to look a little different than last year."
"Losing Cam was big, hes a great Quarterback but we've had a competition this summer and the run game is gonna pick up and we are going to try our best with what we have," says Guerzini.
The defensive side of the ball continued to be the staple of Castle's program last season. While giving up 250 yards per game, the defense held opponents to 20 or fewer points on seven occasions. With 3-year Linebacker John Purdy and a number of playmakers returning, they look to continue this stretch of dominance while preparing some younger players on how to play... the Castle way.
"Defense has kind of been our hallmark over the last three seasons and we take a lot of pride on the defensive side of the ball. But you got guys coming in that are hungry and know the expectation on defense," says Hurt.
"We do have more young guys on the defense than I'm usually used to so we've been bringing those guys up and they know the Castle way and they know how it's done," says Purdy.
With their eyes set on a deep playoff run, Coach Hurt and the Knights know what it takes to get there. But it starts with taking the season day by day and not looking too far ahead if they want to get back on top.
"I think the message is always at Castle, we are going to try and outwork our opponents, have a blue collar mentality and grind each week but one step at a time," says Hurt. "The next lift, next workout, next practice, day to day getting better and it's funny how if you worry about the details and getting better each day then the winning takes care of itself."