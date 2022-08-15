44Blitz Preview: Central High School

"Just a chip on our shoulder, I mean we didn't have the season we wanted to last year so we are just going to come in and want to win" said Senior outside linebacker/wide receiver Luke Robards.
For the first time since 2009, Head Coach Andy Zirkelbach returned to the sidelines to take over Central's program. And his first season was less than memorable as the Bears battled through a lot of injuries and finished two-and-eight. It's never easy to take over a program, from implementing schemes to new systems but it's even tougher when faced with adversity from the start.
"One from my stand point, getting to know everybody and getting our system installed," says Zirkelbach. "The patience required to take over a football program, implementing new systems, policies, getting to know people and putting together a coaching staff, just getting comfortable with everyone."
Last season, the offense was held in check scoring 10 or fewer points six times, despite averaging over 215 yards per game. And just when Central thought they wouldn't face anymore adversity heading into the season, they were hit with the news their starting quarterback Blake Herdes transferred to another high school. Leaving behind an offense that will be figuring out who will be under center this fall.
"I'm really happy with, thrilled with, Sophomore Zaylen Price and Senior Boston Steers. Two very capable and competent Quarterbacks and both with a high ceiling," says Zirkelbach. I think they're going to surprise some people so it's been a real treat getting Zaylen and Boston a lot of reps at Quarterback and create that competition."
But no matter who is under center come kickoff, he will have a plethora of weapons with both skill and speed not only in the backfield but on the outside as well. With a lot to work with, Central will look to establish a more balanced offense.
"Really looking forward to being a balanced offense. We want to be able to establish the run, think we will be able to throw the football as well just from the standpoint of the receivers we have," Zirkelbach says. "The Quarterbacks have been competing for the job, both guys can sling it, have command of the huddle and command of the offense so far."
Just like the offense, the defense had it's fair share of tough games last season. They allowed over 350 yards per game and surrendered 35 or more points on six occasions. But with experienced players returning, the defense looks to step up their game come next season.
"We are going to be pretty solid. Our defensive coach knows what they're doing," says Robards. "We got a big front four, front three up there and we got a lot of speed on our side so we'll be able to fill holes and make a lot of plays. A lot of playmakers... all 11 of them out there."
The 2022 schedule is no walk in the park for Central but there are opportunities to get revenge on teams that beat them a year ago. And for Coach Zirkelbach and the Bears, it'll be about staying healthy and proving doubters wrong.
"Again, if we stay healthy and continue to improve I think we can do some good things but those are two big ifs. Again, your season can change with one injury so we just want to try and stay healthy and improve daily and that's what we are gaging our season on," said Zirkelbach.
"We are just going to want it," says Robards. "We are going to go out there and perform cause we know no body expects anything out of us, so we are going to play to prove people wrong."