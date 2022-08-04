44Blitz Preview: Daviess County Panthers

2021 was a banner year for the Daviess County Panthers, as they scaled new heights with a veteran squad. 2022 will test the program's grip with a new pack of Cats.
"Everywhere on the field we were really talented and I never went to a game thinking that we were gonna we were gonna lose," says Daviess County senior tight end Cole Burch.
And the Daviess County Panthers rarely did lose in 2021. With star quarterback Joe Humphreys leading a high octane offense, head coach Matt Brannon's squad made it all the way to the Kentucky 6-A quarterfinals.
"The biggest take from last year was we knew we could be good and and we lived up to expectations players bought in at all levels work their tails off and we saw the results on the field so that was probably the most special thing about the season," says Daviess County head coach Matthew Brannon.
"We had a bunch of older guys step up and they never paved the way for leadership," says Daviess County senior wide receiver Decker Renfrow. "Us younger guys we saw how to lead a team last year and it really is going benefit us this year."
Now, Joe Humpreys and his golden arm is playing for the Redhawks of Miami University, and Jack Ball and Lake Wilson will attempt to fill his considerable cleats.
"We'll have a two quarterback system and this kind of we all year it's been about a 60/40 split," says Brannon. "Both of them have different skill sets. Jack's more of running quarterback that can throw the ball deep. Lake is more of your prototypical passer. But he's very athletic as well. So we don't have to necessarily switch offenses, but we will look different when one's in the game and one's out."
"Both of them are really talented," says Burch. "Jack can run a little better than Lake. Lake's got quite the arm. He plays baseball. They're both really talented. They can move the ball in multiple ways."
No matter who's under center, they'll be missing Humphrey's top target from a year ago, with all-state receiver Max Dees graduating. However, there's still a wealth of experience and talent returning, led by senior Decker Renfrow
"Last year, obviously we had a two-headed monster with Max Dees and Decker Renfrow," says Brannon. "Max is a senior that has graduated. Decker was only a junior. so Renfrow's coming back as our lead receiver. This is a senior year and he's a four-year starter for us, got to play as a freshman for us. So a lot of experience there a lot of dynamic talent good speed in the open field. Luke Floyd is another player that we've had this play the slot position that we have used both last year and his freshman year so he's only gonna be a junior, so he'll be one of our top targets. Cole Burt's tight end coming back. Last year was his first year. We recruited him off the hardcourt and got him out, trying football out and he's been a phenomenal player for us."
In the backfield is the forgotten man, Bryson Parm. Way-layed by a broken collarbone for most of last season, the speedster is back and better than ever.
"He was a 1000 yard rusher as a sophomore probably five or 600 as a freshman potentially in for your starter for us that people have forgotten about," says Brannon. "He's in great shape I had a great off-season ran track far us. He's poised to take the load for us in the back field."
"We got Bryson Parm back there I mean you can't ask for better in a running back he's gonna make place I've been left and right," says Brannon.
However, for all the talent at the skill positions, it's Panthers forward wall that is expected move mountains this season.
"You have a star player, couple good receivers that really you don't put up the stats and get all the press", says Brannon, "but our foundation of our offensive line were four juniors last year so we have four out of five starters returning on the offensive line."
"There's not a person on the on all the the line that's below six," says Burch. "We got size and our guys can move too. Probably one of more talented groups on the field."
The defense returns several familiar names, mostly in the front 7, while the young defensive backfield is maturing quickly.
"Defensively Jack Ball, our quarterback", says Brannon, "is probably our top returning linebacker. We've moved Isaac Blue, who's one of the most prolific defense lineman in the area we moved him back to middle linebacker. he's had a great preseason so we look forward to seeing what he can do when we go against some competition Sam Clark's another defensive end that can make plays all over the field. He's kind of a rush-in, drop-in."
"We have two cornerbacks that have really stepped up and made a difference," says Burch. "They're young guys, and I think that's one of the things that has helped us is the young guys stepping up and making a difference,"
No question, Daviess County faces an uphill climb to return to the heights they scaled in 2021. But these Panthers appear ready to claw their way back.
"I think we gotta work and we gotta learn that's really my messages," says Burch.
"Guys know that this is the last season I mean we got no refunds on the season," says Renfrow.