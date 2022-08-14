44Blitz Preview: Gibson Southern Titans

2021 was a banner year for the the Gibson Southern football team, culminating in the program's first-ever state title. Now they'll need to rebuild on the run in 2022.
"We've heard a lot about "defending state champs"," says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. "That's just a term. We're not defending anything. This one's up for grabs."
After a decade of dedication, head coach Nick Hart and Gibson Southern Titans emerged from the cornfields of Front Branch to take center stage last year, taking home Indiana 3-A's state crown, led by Mr. Indiana football quarterback Brady Allen and all-state wide receiver Rory Heltsley.
"It was a really fun group to be around." says Hart. "They did a great job throughout the whole year. There's a lot of memories that come from that, for them, they wanted it so bad . So, to get that part done was great."
With Allen now toiling away at Purdue, Heltsley working his way onto the roster at UIndy, as well several other key pieces to last year's Titan title puzzle, Hart is doing a lot more teaching this training camp.
"We're learning as we go, and we have a lot still to learn," says Hart. "I think it's a very talented group, but it's inexperienced. We're still making more mental mistakes than I'd like. You can see our growth each day. We're better than we were on Monday. Every year, I think you're better than you were on Monday, but you don't see it the way we've been able to see it this year."
Hart's prized pupil on this gridiron classroom is junior quarterback Tanner Boyd. Quietly toiling in the 6-foot-5 shadow of Brady Allen, Boyd knows he can't simply replace the state's top signal caller.
"Oh it's definitely different," says Boyd. "He was one of the best quarterbacks to come through Gibson Southern. He led us to a state championship, and I just feel like I've got to prove myself out here.
"One of his best things is decision making," says Hart. "He makes great decisions for us. It seems like we're always in the best choice that we can be in. Toughness. He brings a lot of those intangible type things. That's what you want out of a quarterback. He throws the ball well. But his decision making, his toughness are two of the best things he brings to us."
And while the Titans top target, Rory Heltsley won't be there for Boyd, seniors Cole McKee and Isaac O'Neal, as well as juniors Michael Herren and Sean DeLong will be.
"Cole, Isaac, Sean, Michael," says Boyd. "We all through in the off-season and the connections but we're getting there. We still have another whole week to get there."
DeLong also heads up the running attack, which has been an effective, if silent partner for the high octane Titan offense in years past. However, expect the backs to make more noise in 2022.
"Sean does a great job for us back there," says Hart. "Devin Roberts is another running back. We'll kind of use those two guys and play Sean some in the slot. Those guys are fantastic and those are some of the home run hitters I talked about. They've got a chance to score every time they touch the ball."
The defense lost some talent as well, especially in a secondary that was the key to shutting down Brebeuf in the second half of the state title game. But while youth will be served in the backfield early, Hart believes he has the horses up front.
"I think that maybe the strength of our team right now, is our defensive line," says Hart. "I've been very impressed with them through the first part of practice. The back seven's completely new. A lot of guys learning back there. But I think they're coming along nicely. And doing a good job."
"My brother's out there, he's actually out there planning," says Boyd. "He's picked me off a few times. But I think the D-line's going to help them out a lot this year. I think they're going to be pretty good."
So the Titans will be a work in progress in the early going, rebuilding on the run. One of the biggest lessons Hart is trying to teach his young squad is preparation.
"Preparing for a freshman or a JV or a freshman game, you just show up and you warm-up and you play," says Hart. "Now, you have scouting reports, and when they do this, we're going to do this. That's something we've got to learn. The details and my assignment and what they're trying to do to me. We're going to have to learn fast. We've got a tough schedule out of the gate. It's going to help us grow up quickly."