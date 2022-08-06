44BLITZ PREVIEW-Heritage Hills Patriots

The Pocket Athletic Conference is always a gauntlet. However, last season was a brutal grind. And it was one to grow on for Heritage Hills, as the Patriots contended for a title in a rebuilding campaign.
"Not good for what our priorities are," says Heritage Hills senior running back/defensive back Bendan Chew. "We're always wanting to be a sectional winning team, if not farther."
9-and-3, by most accounts, would be considered a successful season by most football teams. However, most programs aren't Heritage Hills. Still, when you consider the competition the Patriots' three losses came from, a title contending Mount Vernon squad, and the state champs from Gibson Southern twice, 2021 was a strong comeback season for head coach Todd Wilkerson's squad.
"I was very pleased with our overall record last year," says Heritage Hills head coach Todd Wilkerson. "Obviously, having a state champion in your conference, and then in your sectional, makes it difficult to get out. Gibson Southern had an outstanding team last year. We look to build on the success that we had last year."
Having lost only three impact players to graduation, the Patriots have plenty to build on, beginning at quarterback, where after a season under fire, Camden Schipp returns determined to have a super senior year.
"Definitely a lot bigger than I was last year," says Schipp. "I think I'm a lot more confident than I was last year. Against Mount Vernon, I had a horrible game. That won't happen this year."
"He started the season for us, did well," says Wilkerson. "We made a change to midway, just to give Luke Rickelman, a senior, just to get us over the hump. But, very confident in Camden. He's had a great off-season. He's come in as the senior and really taken control of our offense."
And that offense will once again be a run first proposition. Despite the loss of Evan Bowling to graduation, the Patriots feature a myriad of backs for Schipp to hand off to, behind an experienced offensive line that only got bigger over the off-season, despite the graduation of Ross Tempel.
"I feel great about our running back room", says Wilkerson, "because we have six or seven guys, who I'm very confident in. And that gives us great ability to get guys rests. We'll have somebody with the hot hand."
"I feel like we could have a very exceptional year", says Chew, "but we can't get that done without the help of our linemen. We have a very big line this year, compared to last year. I feel like we were a little undersized. We've got more size this year with Emmitt Gogel. He's 6-4, 300-something pounds. Great blocker."
"We actually have four guys coming back on the offensive line," says Wilkerson. "Brody Ford, Davin Miller, Dawson Begley, and coming back Hunter Coley. So four of those guys are back, and then we have a junior Emmitt Gogel, who's 6-5, 300, who has really developed nicely."
On defense, the loss of Bowling and Tempel to graduation are the only two holes in a starting line-up that's set to prove that speed kills, led nu junior all conference linebacker Braden Durham..
"We've got a lot of speed and a lot of experience." says Wilkerson. "I feel like our secondary is going to be much better this year. Just in terms of depth, we've got a lot of guys competing, and that's going to be a stronger unit this year."
"We return a lot of kids on the defensive side," says Chew. "We've gotten faster as a unit. We're just learning together still."
So with all the improvements on both sides of the ball, Wilkerson's message to his team is simple.
"Went to state finals in 2019," says Wilkerson. "We've had a couple years that aren't up to par in our terms, and we're ready to get back to winning championships."