44BLITZ Preview: Mater Dei, Castle prepare for Semistates

Despite regular season struggles, Mater Dei and Castle have arrived at Indiana high school football's second most important game, the semi-states, demonstrating the overall strength of each program and the conference they play in.
"It says it's a great conference," says Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel.
Somehow. Some way. The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference finds it's way deep into the playoffs, and 2022 is no exception as Mater Dei and Castle both find themselves one win away from a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium and the Hoosier State's ultimate game. In 2-A Mike Goebel's Wildcats earned every bit of their heart, nerve and guts to upset Triton Central on the road 35-28 in the regional title game last Friday night.
"We took the lead early, but Triton Central, to their credit, came back," says Goebel. "We fought back, they came back, we fought back. We had some big plays. We took the lead in the third quarter and we held on. That was a good team and to overcome that bus ride and the wind element, I was really proud of these guys."
One of the big keys to Mater Dei's postseason success has been it's ever-expanding offense, one that has begun using quarterback Mason Wunderlich, a young man known for his arm, as a running back, especially in short yardage situations. Last week, Wunderlich rolled to three touchdowns on the ground.
"We try to include Mason more in our running," says Goebel. "With our regular offense, normally he's known for passing and he's got right at 2600 yards now, but to be able to run the ball with the quarterback is pretty much what all teams are doing now, and Mason's more than happy to get the opportunity. He likes to carry it. He proved that last week with his three touchdowns and he threw two passes for touchdowns. So he accounted for a lot of points for us. So goes Mason, so goes this team."
But while Mater Dei's offense grabs the headlines, the Wildcat defense came up clutch several times to preserve this hard-fought victory, capped off by Tanner Halbig's interception to end Triton's hopes of a game-tying score.
"They moved the ball," says Goebel. "We did stop them, but we also forced four turnovers in that second half. It just gave us momentum and gave our kids a lot of confidence. But they caused this. It wasn't anything Triton did wrong. I think it was what Mater Dei did right."
And that means a third straight trip to semistate for Goebel and company. However, what their conference mates to the east did in reaching 5-A penultimate game made even bigger headlines, upsetting Bloomington South in a playoff rematch from a year ago, winning 31-14. Head Coach Doug Hurt's squad was deadlocked at 14 at the half, only to reel off 17 unanswered points to win a crown that seemed improbable after a 5-and-4 regular season.
"It's a tribute to the resilience of our kids and our coaches," says Hurt. "It's always been next man up. No one's made excuses. Early in the season , we had young players, made some mistakes. But those players tend to grow up as the year progresses and so we've made fewer and fewer mistakes and find ourselves in this position and obviously thrilled to be here."
Unexpected postseason runs are nothing new for Castle. In 2010, the Knights turned a dismal 3-and-6 season into a regional title run, coming within one play of semistates. In both cases it was youth being served, before finally doing the serving.
"That's something we talked to our kids about, being a young team," says Hurt. "The longer we play, the more room there is to keep getting better and improve. Obviously, every week that you stay alive is huge. You get more coaching and you get more done. The players mature and those sophomores that start out the year bright-eyed and bushy tailed tend to mature and are season veterans by years end."
Another big key has been the gelling of the offense. An undecided quarterback situation was compounded by a slew of injuries at running back early in the season. However, a committee led by converted wide receiver Antonio Harris and the development of converted wide out Brayden Bishop at quarterback has this offense finally clicking at the right time.
"As the year's gone on, we've found some personnel things that we like," says Hurt. "We've made some moves both on the offensive line, a little bit on defense. Obviously the big change at quarterback. We feel like we have two guys that are capable, but we've felt like we've kind of discovered ourselves a little bit as the years gone on. You wish you could go back and say "hey why didn't we start with this or that. But by and large, the most important thing is to finish and we're here and playing well now."