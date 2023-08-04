44BLITZ Preview: North Huskies

In his first 3 seasons as North head coach, Joey Paridaen has worked hard to get the Husky program back to respectability. Last season, he made them a winner. Now, in 2023, Gang Green has its eyes on a bigger prize.
"We're no longer a team that's going to be able to sneak up on people," says North Huskies head coach Joey Paridaen.
2022 was a breakthrough season for the North Huskies, as after three straight .500 campaigns, Gang Green finished with a winning record for the first time 15 years. However, it began and ended in defeat, both times to Castle, including a 28-18 setback in the sectional title game, illuminating how far the 5th year head coach still needs to go.
"It was kind of one of those seasons where we won the games we were probably supposed to win, but we lost the games we knew were going to be battles and were going to be close," says Paridaen. "So, we're hoping to change that trend this year.
"We've got to take that next step and be the team that feels like "hey we should be able to win every game that we're in. This is a tough SIAC conference. We know the teams are quality. So, we're going to have to play our best each and every Friday."
"We did decent last year," says North Huskies senior quarterback Sam McKinney. "This year everyone wants to get our revenge on Castle."
We feel like we should have won against Castle in the sectional championship. Just coming out in that first game against Castle. It's revenge."
That's a tall task on opening night. However, the Huskies have the weapons, beginning at the most crucial position. Sam McKinney, was robbed of a sizeable piece of his junior season due to injury, but when he returned healthy, the North offense was a force to be reckoned. Now he's back, healthier and ready to roll.
"Sam's got all the physical tools." says Paridaen. "He's always been a physically gifted kid. The biggest thing for Sam is just to continue to grow mentally in the game for us as a quarterback and just be a mature leader out here. If he can take those kind of steps. Then our offense can be really good.
"I feel like I'm doing a lot better this year than I was last year," says McKinney. "I feel like I'm more confident and I just feel better than last year."
As far as targets go, McKinney will miss wide receiver Jaylonn Mitchell, who filled in for him under center, as well as tight end Cale Johnson. However, there's a several returners ready to step up into bigger roles.
"We feel really good about our skills," says Paridaen. "We've probably got more depth than we've ever had. We've got some kids that got a lot of playing time last year in Lucas Petit and Caleb Harris."
"We're looking really good in our receiving corps." says McKinney. "We stay after practice and throw and try to do the best we can with our timing and stuff because we want to win city and hopefully win sectionals."
The running back room will be poorer with the graduation of the Haitian Sensation, Angelo St. Louis. who rolled up nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, Paridaen has pretty good replacements.
"We've got in our backfield Cainen Northington and Jason Rucker, who both carried the ball for us some last year," says Paridaen. "And we've got some good young guys who are stepping up. Hunter Skelton, Grant Happe, James Mercer. Guys we're really looking forward to counting on this year. >
Then, there is Gang Green's massive forward wall.
"Man. we are really blessed with some size and athleticism," says Paridaen. "And we feel good about those guys. It's just got be consistency. It's kind of been our theme, unity and consistency. If we can put together a unit that will play well with the guy next to them and take charge of their responsibilities. Then, we have the chance to be successful on both the offensive and defensive lines."
And that leads to the other side of the ball. The Huskies have a potentially perfect mix of returning veterans and talented youth.
We're return basically are back end guys in Alex Heck and Kasey Hospelhorn," says Paridaen. "Both those guys are safeties. Then we've got Keonta Barton. who played at corner for us. So, we return, basically three of four starters back there. We have a kid in Austin Bell who's stepped in and done a really nice job. So, it's given us a lot of flexibility, because we've got some other young guys we feel like they can step in at DB as well. A lot of good experience back there. That's probably where we're the most experienced, besides up front. Our linebackers, Luke Grayson and Kaleb Vashon. So we return 9 or 10 starters, however you look at it."
So North appears to be solid with both talent and experience at all positions. However, it's the X factor that remains in doubt.
"We feel like if our guys can gel together and they can be the best team they can be then a lot of good things are going to happen for us," says Paridaen. "Not something that's really measurable, in terms of wins and losses. It's more how we feel that the culture of our team is responding to things throughout the season."