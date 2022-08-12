44BLITZ Preview: North Posey Vikings

The North Posey Vikings are looking to maintain last season's momentous momentum with a new cast of characters.
"When you're dealing with two seniors, graduated a pretty big senior class, we've just got to get better every day," says North Posey head coach Waylon Schenk.
With more new faces than a hospital maternity ward, North Posey begins the work of maintaining the excellence they achieved in 20-21, when the Vikings posted their best record since the retirement of legendary Joe Gengelbach. at 9-and-2, and took home a league crown. Only the misfortune of running into eventual state finalist Mater Dei ended their playoff run.
"We had a good year last year," says Schenk. "Finished at the top of the small school conference in the PAC. Got over the hump a little bit. Knocked off some teams we struggled with in the past. Pleased with last year, something to build on. Got a lot of excitement around our football program."
"We know what it takes to win now," says North Posey junior quarterback Liam Stone. "We know what it's like to train to win and we've really trained hard this off-season."
And they needed to. head coach Waylon Schenk's squad has only two seniors, having graduated a large chunk of talent, beginning with record-breaking quarterback Harold Bender. Tasked at replacing the cannon-armed southpaw is junior Liam Stone.
"Liam may have been one of the top quarterbacks in the conference last year, if he had gotten a chance," says Schenk. "He was just kind of buried behind Harold. We're pleased with where Liam's at. He's got all the tools. He's definitely more of a dual threat kid than what Harold was. Liam's more of a guy who likes to throw on the run. He's got a lot of varsity experience, maybe not a quarterback, but he was an all-conference defensive back last year for us."
"I definitely have big shoes to fill, but me and Harold are pretty close," says Stone. "He's mentored me a lot these past two years. I'm very good at running, I'd like to think I am. I can also pass it too. So, I'm kind of a dual threat quarterback."
However, that's only the beginning of the newness on North Posey's starting line-up, as Stone won't have the luxury of throwing to Bender's top two wide receivers, Devin Lintzenich and Dalton Reidford. But Schenk has replacement weapons.
"We've got a kid we've all known who's going to be really good at receiver, Jackson Graff," says Schenk. "He stepped last year when Dalton Reidford got injured. He's definitely Liam's favorite target. We've got a couple other kids that have really progressed. We're definitely going to have to get a little more creative in the pass game. Last year, we felt like if we had 1-on-1 matchups, our guys were going to win. We'll rely a little more on the play action and the run game this year."
Fortunately for the Vikes, that's where most of the returning talent is, beginning up front with North Posey's seemingly endless stable of running backs, led by last year's freshman sensation, Jed Galvin, who came out of nowhere to shock the Pocket Athletic Conference.
"Last year, that was kind of our big question mark coming in," says Schenk. "We knew we had receivers. We knew we had a quarterback. But who was going to carry the workload at running back? Jed came as a freshman and rushed for over 13-hundred yards and 17 touchdowns. He's put on probably 15 pounds of muscle over the summer. He's going to be a handful to deal with."
Then there is the front wall, which is the offense's most experienced unit.
"We've been really pleased with the progress the offensive line has made this summer," says Schenk. "We've got three starters returning up front. We've got a kid who moved in and started at another school last year. So, we really got four returning starters. That will be our strong point this year. In the past we've had to get tricky up there. We haven't been as fast. We haven't been as physical. This year I feel real confident that we can line it up and run the ball, and be physical. And that will help set up the pass game for Liam."
On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikes will miss it's stalwart linebacker, record breaking tackler Wyatt Willman and Will Wetherholt, along with defensive lineman Dylan Teeter. Here Schenk is taking a different tact.
"We're going to replace them with a bunch of speed," says Schenk. "We've got five linebackers, who can really run, good in coverage. Cover a lot of ground from sideline to sideline. We're better up front from a defensive line standpoint. We do feel good about our defense. We've got six returning starters. We've got a couple of all-conference kids back. And hopefully that speed will makes up for some of the youth mistakes we're going to make."
So despite all the new faces, Schenk and company expect no letdown.
"The expectation stays the same here at North Posey," says Schenk. "We expect to be at the top of the conference again this year. We expect to compete for a conference title."