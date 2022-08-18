44Blitz Preview: Reitz Panthers

At first glance, last season was a major disappointment for the Reitz Panthers. However a closer look reveals just how close this proud program is at returning to their rightful place among the SIAC elite.
"It was like the what if season." says Reitz head coach Cory Brunson.
"What stands out to me the most is what we could have accomplished," says Reitz senior running back/linebacker Levi Oxley.
"I broke my arm last year, so I didn't really get the season I wanted to," says Reitz senior running back Jonas Burnett.
None of the Reitz Panthers did, as bad breaks both physically and otherwise, dropped the proud program to 4-and-7 in 2021, which didn't sit well with many.
"We should not be going 4-and-7 at all," says Burnett. "We should have a positive record every single year. We're better than what we were last year. We should not be 4-and-7. That's all I've got to say."
"Nobody wants to win four games all season," says Oxley. "That's not what we come out to do every day. We obviously want to have a winning season. So yeah, that's definitely a chip on our shoulder."
However several of those setbacks were Reitz wins for the taking, something third year head coach Cory Brunson quickly points to.
"Out of those seven losses, four or five of them, we had the lead with a minute to go and just couldn't hang on," says Brunson. "So we were right there. Flipping that switch. So this year's theme is finish. We're kind of hoping this group can finish what on those close games."
Brunson has some vacancies to fill, beginning on offense, at the most critical position. Quarterback Nathan Staley's graduation has opened the door for both Wyatt Brown and Ben Davies, however neither junior has taken the lead in the QB derby yet.
"It's been a battle all summer, and it's still going on right now," says Brunson. "Both of them are doing a good job. It's an even battle right now, but they both do some good stuff, so it's going to interesting to see what happens."
Whoever's under center, they'll have a new set of targets, with the loss of the dynamic duo of Isaac Maynard and Alex Clark to graduation. The new wide receiver corps is comprised of Hayden Summers, Roland Vera and Branson Beal. Then there is the running attack, poorer for the graduation of 13-hundred yard rusher Jay Smith, but richer with the return of Jonas Burnett after a season lost to injury.
"It's me, Troy, we got some big boys," says Burnett. "I think we're going to be a very good team. Very fast. Very disciplined."
"We've got quite a variety there," says Oxley. "We've got speed, power. Use it whenever we need to. Use it at the right time."
Reitz returns just a single starting offensive lineman, however Burnett has a goal and incentives in place for the replacements.
"Those are my boys," says Burnett. "Without linemen, we don't win a single game. I told them if I get over 200 rushing yards per game. I'll by every single one of them donuts. Their own box."
The defense is where most of the experience lies for Reitz. Brunson hopes the youth that was served a year ago, will do the serving in 2022.
"I think at times", says Brunson, "we might have had 7 or 8 sophomores out there, so it's a group that has a lot of experience, and hopefully they can build off last year, what they've learned."
Which takes us back to the overarching theme of this season for the Reitz Panthers.
"Finish every game, finish every play," says Burnett. "Remember, it's not a sprint. It's a marathon. Even if we're winning by three touchdowns, or whatever, we cannot let up on that gas. Evert single game, got to give it our all."
"Finish every rep," says Oxley. "Finish your workout. Don't slack it. Whether it's in school or out of school, you start something, you finish it. That goes for anything."