44Blitz Preview: Tecumseh Braves

"We felt like we left a lot of wins out there last year and a lot was because we kind of worn down during football games," said Coach Bret Szavo.
For Bret Szavo and Tecumseh High School, third time was not the charm as for the third year in a row, the Braves finished with three wins on the year. Being a 1-A school, many players had to play both sides of the ball, proving to be the Achilles heel for the squad.
"We were really competitive in almost every game we played. We struggled late in the second and fourth quarter of football games," says Coach Szavo. "Mostly due to a lot of our kids play both ways and it's impossible to get them into exact game shape."
While finishing 3-and-7, the Braves had a lot of success on offense. They tallied over 20 points in six of their games. Being a run-heavy offense, it proved to be their specialty.
"Our run game was pretty strong last year, it was probably where we stood out," says Senior Quarterback Drew Dupont. "We were able to break out on a few plays, and we also grinded it down the field."
The key to a successful offense, especially the one like Tecumseh's, is a strong offensive line. An area Coach Szavo sees improvements in and will be the x-factor this season.
I think our offensive line has really gelled, very athletic, a cohesive unit. They're smart, communicate and work hard," Coach Szavo said.
"Guys are gonna be on their block more often, hold their blocks longer and its gonna open up better holes for us up front," said Drew Dupont.
Last season was an up and down season on the defensive side of the ball. They gave up 25 or more points in half of their games. But with experienced personnel, the defensive unit believes they are in a better position than last year. They fixed an issue and have found their anchors to hopefully lead them to success.
"I think the one thing we got to get better on was the defense secondary, and I think we've done that with personnel," commented Coach Szavo.
"Strength is probably our linebackers actually," said Senior Cornerback Chase Jones. "We have Conner Anglin, Garrett Arnold, Kie Silke and Ayden Arnold, and in our scrimmage they looked really solid out there."
The streak of three win seasons will look to be broken and Tecumseh believes they have the team to do so. By sticking to the game plan, and excelling both on and off the field, the Tecumseh Braves look ready to take on the competition head on and represent their community well.
"We feel right now the only thing that can stop us is us," says Coach Szavo. We got to do great in the classroom, we have to make sure we are here and take care of ourselves physically. This is a tremendous school, tremendous community and we are proud to represent it."