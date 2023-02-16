The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team played the OVC's top team, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock even through three quarters. However a lackluster final frame doomed them to a 58-50 road loss Thursday night.
On the night, Haithcock led USI with 15 points and nine rebounds. Shafford posted 13 points with four rebounds. Green finished with eight points. Southern Indiana went 17-45 for 38 percent from the field, 14-20 for 70 percent at the line, and made a pair of threes.
The loss drops Southern Indiana to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in the OVC, while Little Rock improves to 17-9 this season and 14-1 in OVC play.
The Screaming Eaglesare back in action on the road Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University, with a 2 pm tip-off scheduled.
4th quarter woes doom USI Women at Little Rock
The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team played the OVC's top team, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock even through three quarters. However a lackluster final frame doomed them to a 58-50 road loss Thursday night.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device