5 sign on the dotted line at Mater Dei

It was another busy day of college signings. At Mater Dei, five more student athletes put pen to parchment.
Kate Breeden signed to take her basketball skills to Franklin College to play for the Grizzly Bears.
"I picked Franklin because just as soon as I met the coaches", says Breeden, "they were just high energy. The campus was beautiful and then just the team. The team, I just feel like I bonded with them. It wasn't really like I chose it. It was like they chose me. It just felt right."
Offensive lineman Will Carter committed to play for Mount Saint Joseph in Cincinnati.
The coaching staff played a big role and the campus life. An Mount Saint Joseph," says Carter. "Just has a really good coaching staff. It seemed like a good spot for me."
Pitcher Bryce Humphrey will look to grab more attention from big schools, as he spends two years at Frontier Community College in Illinois.
"I didn't have very many looks at all", says Humphrey, "and Frontier hit me up after a showcase, and I really liked it. I like the JUCO route.
Because I'll be able to play my freshman and sophomore year, so I decided to go JUCO, but I'm looking to go somewhere big after that."
Carter Marx will join his older brother Keegan on the soccer team at Hanover College.
"I'm ready for the fall," says Marx. "Get to work. Get it going. And to play with my brother. He'll be a senior next year, so it will be a good time. The atmosphere is really good there. So, I'll enjoy it."
While defensive lineman James Ralph will join a growing list of players from southwest Indiana who will play football at Marian University.
"They're coming after you", says Ralph, "not only are they looking for your athletic ability, but how you are in the classroom. How you are as a character, as a person. Marian's a good school and it's a great fit for me. I'm very appreciative of having that opportunity to play for them."