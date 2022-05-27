Aces Baseball blasts Dallas Baptist in MVC Tournament

The University of Evansville put it all together, offense, defense and pitching, to move one step closer to the conference crown, drubbing 3rd seeded Dallas Baptist University 21-2 in seven innings at Hammons Field in Springfield, MO Friday night.
MVC Pitcher of the Year, Nick Smith gave up a first inning run, then kept the potent Patriots line-up off the scoreboard striking out 4 through four inning of work.
Meanwhile, the UE offense erupted for 7 runs in the bottom of the first, and kept on slugging, led by Tanner Craig's two home run performance. Eric Roberts also went deep in the win.
Next up for the Aces, a match-up with the only other unbeaten team in the MVC tournament, the hosts from Missouri State. First pitch from Springfield is set for 3 pm.