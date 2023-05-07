Aces baseball comes up short in sweep bid of Illinois State

NORMAL, IL (WEVV) – After playing Illinois State to a deadlock through the first five innings, the University of Evansville baseball team fell behind and couldn't respond, falling 7-2 Sunday afternoon at Duffy Bass Field in Normal, Illinois.
The loss foiled the Purple Aces' bid for a sweep, after winning the first two games of the Missouri Valley Conference series, 13-1 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday.
Knotted at 2 in the sixth, Redbirds outfielder J.T. Sokolove snapped the deadlock with a solo home run. Illinois State added four insurance runs in the late innings to ensure the win.
Evansville and Illinois State traded two runs each in the first two innings, as fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom delivered a two-run single in the second inning for UE. Evansville nearly took the lead in the fifth inning, as graduate third baseman Eric Roberts blasted a ball to deep right field which Sokolove skied high above the fence to rob Roberts of a home run.
An inning later, Sokolove sent the first pitch he saw from UE reliever Jakob Meyer (0-3) over the wall in left field to break the 2-2 tie and give Illinois State a lead it would never lose. For Meyer, it was a rare home run allowed, as it was just the second round-tripper allowed in his UE career, with the first coming in 2020 in his first collegiate inning on the mound.
Illinois State would tack on a single run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly, before scoring three runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles by outfielder Daniel Pacella and catcher Nick Strong to grab a 7-2 lead. Illinois State closer Elijah Dale retired all six men he faced in the eighth and ninth innings to earn his fifth save of the year and make a winner out of ISU starter Derek Salata (4-5).
Senior outfielder Mark Shallenberger went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the UE offense. Borgstrom, junior shortstop Simon Scherry and junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse had UE’s other three hits on the afternoon.
With the victory, Illinois State improves to 18-26 overall and 7-14 in the MVC. Evansville, meanwhile, falls to 28-19 overall and 11-10 in the Valley. The Purple Aces remain in fourth place in the league standings after Sunday’s action, with the top four teams earning a first-day bye in the conference tournament in three weeks. Evansville will return home on Tuesday night to host Bellarmine in a non-conference game. First-pitch is set for 6 p.m.