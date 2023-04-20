Aces baseball gets set for big weekend series at Murray State

The University of Evansville baseball team hits the stretch drive of it's season this weekend, with an opportunity to make some noise in the Missouri Valley Conference Standings.
Since reeling off a nine-game winning streak, the Aces have had to endure the mid-season doldrums, dropping 8 of their last 13 contests.
However, there's plenty of positives to point to, beginning with the return of slugger Mark Shallenberger from an early season hand injury. Since getting back into the line-up, the St. Louis native has belted three home runs and eight RBIs.
Head coach Wes Carroll believes this weekend is the perfect opportunity for the Aces to relaunch.
"We want to finish strong down the stretch," says Carroll. "This weekend, I feel like we just need our bats to be consistent, top to bottom in our line-up. And then getting our rotation consistent as well. We have some pieces out of the bullpen that are pitching extremely well. Now it's about just having consistency each and every weekend."
"We know what happened last weekend and the way we performed," says University of Evansville graduate outfielder/reliever Eric Roberts. "These conference games, obviously, not exactly where we want to be. We see this as an opportunity to get ourselves back into the fight. We know we're still capable. We're going to come out and expect to win, just like we have all year."
"Any weekend is a chance to get back to our peak form," says University of Evansville senior outfielder Mark Shallenberger. "We've shown stretches of it where we just carry the line-up, 1 through 9. Our pitching staff is just deep from Friday guy to the last guy in the pen. It's a good opportunity to get back and win a series, and then get some momentum going."
Due to tomorrow's disastrous weather forecast down in Murray, the series opener has been moved to Saturday afternoon, with a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday.