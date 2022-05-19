Aces baseball open Senior Weekend vanquishing Valpo

The University of Evansville baseball team rode a 5-run first inning and the strong pitching performance of staff ace Shane Gray to open Senior Weekend festivities with a bang, blasting Valparaiso 9-2 Thursday night at German American Bank Field at Braun Stadium.
Gray allowed two earned runs on four hits across seven innings of work, striking out three, while improving to 7-3 on the season.
At the plate, the Aces were paced by Simon Scherry and Tanner Craig, who went 3-for-5 each, while knocking in 3 and 2 runs, respectively.
The victory gives Evansville it's first 30-win season since 2014, when they won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.
Game 2 of this final series of the regular season is tomorrow at 6 pm CT at Braun Stadium.