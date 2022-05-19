Aces baseball open Senior Weekend vanquishing Valpo

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana... Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana... Northern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana... Northeastern Posey County in southwestern Indiana... Southeastern Pike County in southwestern Indiana... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Branch to near Owensville to near Cynthiana, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lynnville and Folsomville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 28. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 12 and 54. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Indiana. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH