Aces baseball open Senior Weekend vanquishing Valpo

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 248 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH                WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MOUNT CARMEL,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana...
Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana...
Northern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Northeastern Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Southeastern Pike County in southwestern Indiana...

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Fort Branch to near Owensville to near
Cynthiana, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Lynnville and Folsomville.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 28.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 12 and 54.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Aces baseball open Senior Weekend vanquishing Valpo

  • 0
Evansville Baseball
Joe Downs

The University of Evansville baseball team rode a 5-run first inning and the strong pitching performance of staff ace Shane Gray to open Senior Weekend festivities with a bang, blasting Valparaiso 9-2 Thursday night at German American Bank Field at Braun Stadium.

Gray allowed two earned runs on four hits across seven innings of work, striking out three, while improving to 7-3 on the season.

At the plate, the Aces were paced by Simon Scherry and Tanner Craig, who went 3-for-5 each, while knocking in 3 and 2 runs, respectively.

The victory gives Evansville it's first 30-win season since 2014, when they won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

Game 2 of this final series of the regular season is tomorrow at 6 pm CT at Braun Stadium.

