Aces baseball season comes to an end in MVC Semis

The University of Evansville baseball team's historic run in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament came to an end Saturday in Springfield, Missouri, dropping games to Missouri State and Southern Illinois.
The Aces dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to the host Bears in the early game, with fifth year senior Tanner Craig striking out with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.
Then, UE fell behind early to the top seeded Salukis and could never catch them, falling 8-5 in the elimination game.
Still, the Aces had their best season in nearly a decade, finishing with an overall record of 32-24.