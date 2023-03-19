Aces baseball sweeps away Purdue

The University of Evansville baseball team rode the red-hot arm of junior starting pitcher Donovan Schultz, who tossed six innings of shutout work and the clutch hitting of fifth-year outfielder Eric Roberts and junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse, who both hit two-run home runs, as the Aces completed a two-game sweep of visiting Purdue with a 6-4 win at Braun Stadium in Evansville Sunday.
Schultz allowed just four singles across six innings of work, while equaling a career-high with eight strikeouts to earn his third win in a row.
Fougerousse went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI to lead the UE offense. Roberts also went 2-for-4 with three RBI, while junior catcher Brendan Hord and sophomore centerfielder Ty Rumsey both had two hits as well.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 12-7 overall and the Purple Aces have now won 12 of the last 14 games overall. UE also has now won six-straight games against Big Ten competition dating back to last year. Purdue, meanwhile, sees its record even at 9-9. The two teams will conclude the season series on Tuesday, April 4 in West Lafayette, Indiana in mid-week action.
Evansville will return to the road beginning on Tuesday, as the Purple Aces will travel to Edwardsville, Illinois to take on the SIUE Cougars. First-pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.