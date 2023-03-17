Aces baseball take first of three from Purdue

Dominant pitching performances from junior starter Nick Smith and relievers Michael Parks and Nate Hardman led the University of Evansville to a 5-2 in series-opening win over Purdue at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville Friday afternoon.
Parks then came on out of the UE bullpen and allowed doubles in both the seventh and eighth innings, but did not allow either runner to advance past second base. Hardman then came on to record his first save of the year with a perfect ninth inning of work.
After giving up a first inning run, the UE bats roared back in the bottom of the frame, as junior catcher Brendan Hord laced a two-run single to left, followed up junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse's RBI single up the middle to give UE a 3-1 lead.
The Boilermakers would get within one in the third, but a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and a walk pushed across a pair of Evansville runs in the fourth.
Hord led Evansville offensively by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug also went 2-for-2 and reached base all five times to raise his on-base percentage to .618. Hug entered the day ranked ninth in NCAA Division I college baseball in on-base percentage. Scherry and Fougerousse accounted for Evansville’s only other hits on the day, but UE worked 10 walks, as eight of the nine UE starters reached base in the contest.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 11-7 overall, and the Purple Aces have now won 11 of the last 13 contests. Purdue, meanwhile, slips to 9-8 with the loss. The two teams are scheduled to continue the series on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., with UE planning on sending senior LHP Tyler Denu (2-0, 3.66) to the mound.