Aces bats erupt to blow out Bellarmine

The University of Evansville baseball team erupted for a combined 13 runs in the 5th and 6th inning, as the Purple Aces blasted Bellarmine 14-2 Wednesday afternoon in Louisville.
Evansville were led with home runs off the bats of senior third baseman Brent Widder, sophomore outfielder Ty Rumsey and fifth-year outfielder Eric Roberts.
On the hill, seven different Aces hurlers combined to limit Bellarmine to two runs on six hits. Junior reliever Shane Harris (2-1) earned the victory in relief. Freshman LHP Willard Peterson made his UE debut as the starter, and did not allow a run on only one hit in 3.0 innings of work. Fellow freshman LHP Jack Taczy also made his UE debut, tossing a scoreless inning of relief, while freshman RHP Max Hansmann, redshirt freshman RHP Ethan Bell, and senior LHP Jace Kressin all recorded scoreless innings on the mound as well.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 10-7 overall. Bellarmine, meanwhile, falls to 5-12. The Purple Aces will now return home to play host to Purdue in a three-game series beginning on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.