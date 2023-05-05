Aces bats ignite in series-opening win at Illinois State

(NORMAL, IL) - An offensive explosion at the plate, combined with another solid performance on the mound from junior starting pitcher Nick Smith, delivered a 13-3 victory by the University of Evansville baseball team over Illinois State at Duffy Bass Field Friday night in Normal, Illinois.
Graduate third baseman Eric Roberts set the tone for the evening with a lead-off inside-the-park home run to right field to give UE an early 1-0 lead. The Purple Aces then exploded for five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a grand slam by fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug to push the lead to 6-0.
Illinois State would plate two runs against Smith in the third inning, but the Purple Aces would respond immediately with two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run single by Hug to retake a six-run lead, 8-2. Smith (4-3) then locked in and retired the next 11 batters in order on the mound, before finishing his night allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings of work to pick up the victory.
Evansville added to its lead in the fifth inning with an RBI double by sophomore outfielder Ty Rumsey and an RBI single by Roberts. Junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse then added an RBI single to left field in the eighth inning to move the lead to 11-3, before fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom capped the scoring with a two-run double down the right-field line in the ninth inning to provide the final margin of victory.
Roberts finished a triple shy of the cycle by going 3-for-6 with the inside-the-park home run and two RBI. Fougerousse also added three hits and an RBI, while Hug, Rumsey and junior designated hitter Brendan Hord all had two-hit efforts. Hug added a career-high six RBI.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 27-18 overall and 10-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Illinois State, meanwhile, falls to 17-25 and 6-13 in the Valley with the loss. The two teams will continue the series on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Junior LHP Donovan Schultz (5-3, 4.02 ERA) is expected to get the start for UE.