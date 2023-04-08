Aces bounce back, barely, to beat Valpo

EVANSVILLE, IN – The University of Evansville baseball team survived a ninth inning Valparaiso rally Saturday afternoon to even their series with the Beacons, 9-8 at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium.
The Purple Aces struck first in the second inning, as junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse knocked a one-out double and fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom produced a sacrifice fly to give UE a 2-0 advantage.
The Beacons would answer right back with a two-out run of its own in the third inning, before Fougerousse would deliver a two-out, two-run single in the home-half of the frame to push UE’s lead to 4-1.
Two more two-out runs would score in the sixth inning to move the lead to 6-1. Graduate outfielder Eric Roberts knocked a two-out RBI double, and junior shortstop Simon Scherry followed two batters later with an RBI single for UE.
The Beacons would scratch across two runs in the seventh inning to make it a 6-3 contest. UE’s two-out magic was not done though, as Widder came through with a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning as part of a three-run frame to push the lead to 9-3. The three insurance runs were needed for UE, as Valparaiso scored five two-out runs in the top of the ninth inning, before freshman Max Hansmann got the final out to nail down his first collegiate save.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 18-12 overall and evens its MVC record at 4-4. Valparaiso, meanwhile, falls to 10-13 overall and 2-6 in the MVC with the loss. The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., as UE junior LHP Donovan Schultz (4-2, 3.82 ERA) is expected to face off against Valparaiso RHP Bobby Nowak (3-0, 2.12 ERA).