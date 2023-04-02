Aces can't dodge Belmont's brooms

The University of Evansville baseball team suffered it's first series sweep at the hands of their newest conference playmate, Belmont, as the Bruins took both ends of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader Sunday at German American Bank Field at Braun Stadium in Evansville by scores of 9-2 and 7-5 in 13 innings.
In the opener, the Bruins used five extra-base hits, including two home runs, to take control of the contest and cruise to a 9-2 win. Back-to-back two-out doubles in the first inning gave Belmont a 1-0 lead, and a grand slam by catcher Blake Barton in the third inning off Evansville starter Donovan Schultz (4-2) would break things open and give Belmont all of the offense it would need.
In the nightcap, the Aces would strike first on an opposite field home run by fifth-year outfielder Eric Roberts leading off the bottom of the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead. Belmont would respond with a two-run home run by first baseman Brodey Heaton in the fourth inning to grab a 2-1 lead, but UE would answer back to tie the game at 2-2 on an RBI double by junior catcher Brendan Hord in the home-half of the fourth inning.
The game would remain tied at 2-2 until the seventh, when Belmont centerfielder Jeff Clarke launched an RBI double to left-center field to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead. Clarke would add an insurance run on an RBI ground out in the ninth inning to push the lead to 4-2, but Evansville would not go quietly in the ninth inning.
UE junior shortstop Simon Scherry would lead off the ninth with a single, and Widder would follow with a double down the left-field line to put two men in scoring position. Fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom then followed with a sacrifice fly and Hord delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4 and force extra-innings.
The game would stay 4-4 until the 12th inning, when Belmont outfielder Drew Lowry came through with a two-out RBI single to grab a 5-4 lead. Evansville would answer right back, though, as Roberts would crush his second home run of the game and 12th home run of the season to dead center field with two outs to send the game tied at 5-5 to the 13th inning. In the 13th, Clarke would play the hero for the Bruins, as he launched a long home run to right-center field to provide Belmont the final margin of victory, 7-5.
With the doubleheader sweep, Belmont improves to 17-12 overall and 5-1 in the MVC. Evansville, meanwhile, falls to 16-11 overall and 3-3 in the Valley. The Purple Aces will return to action on Tuesday evening with a 5 p.m. central contest at Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.