Aces continue to rebuild roster

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team continued it's off-season roster rebuild, as head coach David Ragland announced the addition of Ben Humrichous.
The 6-foot-8 guard/forward swingman, played at Huntington University the past three seasons. Last year, Humrichous averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Last season, Humrichous shot 46.6% from the field and 35.8% from long range. His durability was evident as he played over 32 minutes per game. His numbers as a sophomore in 2021-22 checked in at 11.9 points and 5.9 caroms per contest.
The native of Tipton, Ind. earned Indiana All-State Honorable Mention accolades in 2020 with Tipton High School.