 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aces continue to rebuild roster

  • 0
NPU_Primary_Black
Joe Downs

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team continued it's off-season roster rebuild, as head coach David Ragland announced the addition of Ben Humrichous.

The 6-foot-8 guard/forward swingman, played at Huntington University the past three seasons.  Last year, Humrichous averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Last season, Humrichous shot 46.6% from the field and 35.8% from long range.  His durability was evident as he played over 32 minutes per game.  His numbers as a sophomore in 2021-22 checked in at 11.9 points and 5.9 caroms per contest.

The native of Tipton, Ind. earned Indiana All-State Honorable Mention accolades in 2020 with Tipton High School.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you