Aces deliver solid mid-week win over Butler

The University of Evansville baseball team got a stellar performance from starting pitcher Tyler Denu and their bullpen, combining on a two-hitter, as the Aces dumped Butler, 4-1, at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville Wednesday night.
Evansville opened the scoring in the first inning on sophomore catcher Evan Waggoner's RBI single, driving in shortstop Simon Scherry.
Denu returned to the mound in the second inning and struck out the side in order.
An Evansville error am error by Scherry in the fourth inning allowed the Bulldoge only run of the game, tying the game at one. Evansville counter quickly in the bottom of the frame, as fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom went deep to right field giving the Aces a lead UE they would not relinquish.
The Aces would tack on two more runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double by junior designated hitter Brendan Hord off of the center-field wall, a ground out and a Butler throwing error to grab a 4-1 lead. From there, Evansville’s bullpen trio of graduate reliever John MacCauley, freshman pitcher Max Hansmann, and junior closer Nate Hardman combined to allow just a one-out walk in the eighth inning to nail down the victory.
Denu (4-3) earned the win in a scheduled short-start by scattering an unearned run on two hits, while striking out seven men on just 55 pitches. MacCauley, pitching against a team which he pitched five seasons for before transferring to UE this season, tossed three perfect innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts. Hansmann and Hardman both worked a scoreless, hitless frame with a strikeout to finish out the contest.
Offensively, Hord led Evansville by going 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Borgstrom, meanwhile, went 1-for-3 with his third home run of the year and two runs scored. Waggoner, junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse and junior shortstop Simon Scherry had UE’s remaining three hits.
Evansville improves to 26-18 overall with the win, while Butler falls to 9-35 overall. The Purple Aces will return to Missouri Valley Conference play this weekend in Normal, Illinois, as UE will take on Illinois State in a three-game series beginning on Friday night at 5 p.m.