Aces drop home finale to Illinois-Chicago

Yacine Toumi career-high 20 points wasn't enough as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought 82-76 decision to Illinois-Chicago in the Aces' home finale Wednesday night at the Ford Center.
Toumi was 9-for-18 from the field and tied for the game-high with eight rebounds. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. added 18 points with Gage Bobe and Marvin Coleman II finished with 12 and 11, respectively. Jace Carter led the Flames with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Tre Anderson completed the contest with 18 tallies.
Regular season play comes to a conclusion on Sunday when the Aces visit Illinois State.