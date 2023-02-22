 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown

.River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours.
Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is beginning to fall
with levels falling below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Aces drop home finale to Illinois-Chicago

  • 0
UE Aces

Yacine Toumi career-high 20 points wasn't enough as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought 82-76 decision to Illinois-Chicago in the Aces' home finale Wednesday night at the Ford Center.

Toumi was 9-for-18 from the field and tied for the game-high with eight rebounds.  Kenny Strawbridge Jr. added 18 points with Gage Bobe and Marvin Coleman II finished with 12 and 11, respectively.  Jace Carter led the Flames with 22 points and 8 rebounds.  Tre Anderson completed the contest with 18 tallies.

Regular season play comes to a conclusion on Sunday when the Aces visit Illinois State.

