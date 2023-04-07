Aces drop series opener to Valpo

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) – The University of Evansville baseball team played Valparaiso tight for much of the night, but final frames belonged to the Beacons, as the Aces fell 6-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference series-opener at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville.
The Aces grabbed a 1-0 first inning lead as fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug RBI double, which drove in graduate outfielder Eric Roberts for the icebreaker.
The Beacons tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning on a fielder's choice, however that would be the lone run UE starter Nick Smith would give up across 5 innings of work.
The game would remain tied at 1-1 though until the sixth inning, when Valparaiso scored two runs off UE reliever Shane Harris (2-2). After a one-out walk and single put two Beacons on base, catcher Kade Reinertson doubled down the right-field line to give the Beacons a 2-1 lead. Then, third baseman Alex Thurston followed with a perfectly-executed suicide squeeze bunt to move the lead to 3-1.
UE would put two men on in the eighth inning on a pair of walks, but reliever Grant Jablonski got a ground out by UE junior shortstop Simon Scherry to get out of the jam. Then, after Valparaiso added to the lead with back-to-back home runs by second baseman Nolan Tucker and outfielder Kyle Schmack in the top of the ninth inning, Jablonski struck out the side in order to earn his first save of the year and make a winner out of Valpo starter Griffin McCluskey (2-4). McCluskey was dominant, holding Evansville to just the first-inning run on four base hits, while striking out six. He did not allow a runner past first base after the first inning in 7.1 innings of work.
With the victory, Valparaiso improves to 10-12 overall and 2-5 in the MVC. Evansville, meanwhile, falls to 17-12 overall and 3-4 in the MVC. The two teams will continue the series on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. UE LHP Tyler Denu (2-1, 4.22 ERA) is expected to be opposed by Valparaiso RHP Nathan Chasey (0-0, 1.90 ERA).