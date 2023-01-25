 Skip to main content
Aces fight to finish, before dropping ninth straight to Belmont

GAGE BOBE
Joe Downs

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team battled Belmont all night, but in the end the Aces came up short against the first place Bruins of Belmont 73-64 at the Ford Center Wednesday night.

Evansville was led by Marvin Coleman II and Yacine Toumi who tallied 15 points apiece.  Toumi also tied for the team-lead in rebounds with nine boards.  Antoine Smith Jr. racked up 14 points, while tying Toumi for rebounds with a career-high nine rebounds.  Belmont was led by Ben Sheppard's 23 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs.

The Aces go back the road Saturday when they face Valparaiso, tip-off is set for 6 pm CT.

