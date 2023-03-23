Aces flying high going into MVC play

Talk about a titanic turnaround. After dropping their first five games, the University of Evansville baseball team has caught fire, winning 13 of their last 15, hitting their stride as the Missouri Valley Conference schedule opens this weekend.
"It's always fun playing Power 5's," says University of Evansville fifth year senior Chase Hug. "I feel we get to learn a lot about us as a team."
And what the University of Evansville baseball team found out about themselves in last weekend's two-game sweep of Purdue, is that when they put it all together, these Purple Aces can beat anyone. Against the Boilermakers, head coach Wes Carroll's 1-2 starting pitching punch of Boonville alum Nick Smith and junior southpaw Donovan Schultz combined with great defense to hold one of the Big Ten conference's highest scoring teams to just 6 runs.
"We're definitely filling up the zone", says Carroll, "not walking and giving up a lot of freebies and just really attacking and putting a lot of batters away, as well. But our defense has really stepped up and made some great plays for our pitchers, and for us to have continued success, it's going to need to continue to happen."
Schultz's performance, in particular, was award winning, as his six innings of shutout work yielded 8 strikeouts, earning the Wisconsin native Missouri Valley Conference pitcher of the week honors.
"I think I've done a good job establishing the fastball and just letting my defense work behind me," says Schultz. "We've got an outstanding defense. So it's just allowing them to get chances to get people it has kind of been the key for me."
"Donny has been very pivotal in our success so far early in the season," says Carroll. "For him, stepping in on the weekend and having some big outings has just given our team a chance to win. He's got a great fastball, has a little rise to it. He's a funky lefty, that can attack college hitters. Really proud of his overall effort, giving us a chance on the weekends every time he toes the rubber."
However, it's at the plate that this squad grabs the spotlight, leading the Missouri Valley Conference in runs scored and near the top in batting average and home runs. All of this, after losing their top hitter from a year ago, Mark Shallenberger, to a freak broken hand injury during warm-ups 3 weeks ago.
"That's something that we all knew," says Hug. "1 through 9, we knew we were going to be really good and that there's going to be a tough out for every single guy that steps up to the plate. I said this before the season started, some guys on the bench could easily be starters for other teams in this conference. So I'm not really surprised that they've been doing what they've been doing."
"Just some guys have stepped into some big roles and kind of had some guys come in off the bench and really provide some great at-bats," says Carroll.
One of the guys who's stepped up has been Chase Hug. The fifth year utility player from Indianapolis is symbolic of this team's turnaround. After going 0-for-12 in the season opening sweep at Troy, Hug, after working with hitting coach Matt Wollenzin, is now second in the MVC in batting average, hitting at an eye-popping .420 clip, while leading the way in on base percentage.
"That whole Troy weekend really threw me for a loop," says Hug. "Me and Wolly just went back Monday and Tuesday, we just looked at some of the tape. Looked at all the film and it just came down to my pitch collection. I was just swinging too many pitches out of the zone, taking pitches I shouldn't. So, I'm just trying to be more selective and don't miss my pitches."
Another Ace that has found himself on the rebound is junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse. After opening the season on a tear, an 0-for-15 tailspin had the transfer from Indiana in a slump. But in the series finale against the Boilermakers, Fougerousse went 2-for-4, including the game winning 2-run blast.
"That was huge for me," says Fougerousse. "I've been trying to get back to where I was at the start of the season. I've talked to the coaching staff, made some adjustments, making little changes. I just stick with it, trust my work and it's paid off."